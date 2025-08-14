Who is Saaniya Chandok With Whom Arjun Tendulkar Got Engaged

Arjun Tendulkar got engaged to Saaniya Chandok in a private ceremony with multiple news reports confirming the development on Wednesday. The ceremony was reportedly attended only by close friends and family members.
Arjun, who is son of the great Sachin Tendulkar, is well known in cricketing circles. A left-arm pacer and a left-hand batter, fans have focused on Arjun's career due to his father's legendary status. Arjun has been with the Mumbai Indians squad since 2021 but has got only five chances in which he has three wickets to his name.
He made his First Class debut for Goa in 2022 and scored a century in his maiden outing to emulate his father's record.
However, not much is known about his fiancee even as the two got engaged. So, here is a brief profile of Saaniya Chandok.
Who is Saaniya Chandok?
Saaniya is the granddaughter of renowned Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai who heads the Graviss Group which owns popular ice cream brands The Brooklyn Creamery and Baskin Robbins. The group also owns the InterContinental hotel on Marine Drive, highlighting their massive presence in the hospitality and food industry. Her great-grandfather Iqbal Krishna Ghai founded the iconic Kwality ice cream brand.
Saainya herself is a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in Mumbai as per Ministry of Corporate affairs records. She graduated from London School of Economics. She also holds a Veterinary Technician diploma from the Worldwide Veterinary Service.
No official statement from both the families has come till now about the engagement.
Saaniya Chandok, Sara Tendulkar's Close Friend
Saaniya has been seen in quite a few videos with Sara Tendulkar, Arjun's sister and that has also led to talks on the Internet of the two being good freinds. Reports also say that Saaniya has good relations with Sachin Tendulkar as well.