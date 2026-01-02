Assam Vs Bengal Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: BEN Looking To Go Second In Points Table

Here is your handy guide for the 5th round match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B between Assam and Bengal

  • Assam take on Bengal in match number 87 of the VHT 2025-26

  • Bengal are currently third; Assam are sixth in the points table

  • Get the preview and live streaming details

The competition is all set to heat up in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 as India's premier domestic ODI tournament is approaching its crunch phase. All the participating teams across groups will enter round 5 on Saturday, January 3, hoping to seal and solidify their positions in the top-two spots.

In match number 87 of the tournament, Assam will go head-to-head against Bengal in a crucial Elite Group B match at the Sanosara Cricket Ground in Rajkot.

Assam's chances of reaching the knockouts were dented by a heavy 58-run defeat on December 31 against Group E leaders Uttar Pradesh. That loss pushed them down to the 6th spot in the standings with only 4 points to their name.

The Assamese team are in a must win position if they want to stay alive in the competition.

Bengal, on the other side, will also be on the hunt to claim victory as they find themselves below Vidarbha in the 3rd position. Both of them are level on points (12) and it is going to be a direct fight between the two with Uttar Pradesh sitting comfortably at the summit with 16 points.

The East Indian outfit will be entering the match against Assam with high spirits, following their one-sided 9-wicket win over Jammu and Kashmir.

All eyes will not only be on Mohammed Shami, but also on Akash Deep, who had a splendid outing against J&K in round 4, registering man of the match winning figures of 4/16 from 6 overs.

Assam Vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Live Streaming Info

When And Where Will The Assam Vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B Match Be Played?

The Assam Vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match will be played at the Sanosara Cricket Ground in Rajkot on Saturday, January 03, 2026 from 9:00AM (IST) onwards.

Where Will The Assam Vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B Be Live Streamed?

The Assam Vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Assam Vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Squads

Bengal Squad: Abishek Porel(w), Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Das, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Ghosh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Mishra, Vishal Sunil Bhati, Chandrahas Dash, Sumit Nag, Aamir Gani

Assam Squad: Pradyun Saikia, Saurav Dihingia, Sumit Ghadigaonkar(w/c), Sibsankar Roy, Denish Das, Swarupam Purkayastha, Akash Sengupta, Abdul Ajij Kuraishi, Mukhtar Hussain, Avinov Choudhury, Rahul Singh, Ruhinandan Pegu, Bhargab Lahkar, Ayushman Malakar, Nihar Deka

Assam Vs Bengal, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Group B Schedule

Jammu & Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh at Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot

Baroda vs Vidarbha at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot

Chandigarh vs Hyderabad at Sanosara Cricket Ground A, Rajkot

Assam vs Bengal at Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Rajkot

