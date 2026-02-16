Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 SF: When, Where To Watch? What Happened On Day 1?

In the 2nd semi-final of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, Bengal are up against Jammu and Kashmir at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground. The home team are coming on the back of an one-sided victory over Andhra Pradesh in the quarter-finals, winning by an innings and 90 runs.
On the back of Sudip Kumar Gharami's sensational 299-run knock, Bengal had posted a mammoth 629 runs in response to Andhra Pradesh's 1st innings total of 295. The South Indian outfit were later folded for just 244 runs.
Bengal's opponents in the semis, Jammu and Kashmir had registered a shocking 56-run win over Madhya Pradesh in what was a relatively low-scoring affair.
What Happened On Day 1 Of The Semi-Final Between Bengal Vs J&K
Sudip Gharami stole the show with a brilliant, unbeaten 136. Playing at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, Bengal ended the day at 249/5 after being asked to bat by Jammu and Kashmir.
Gharami, coming off a massive 299 in the quarter-finals, rescued Bengal after they lost Sudip Chatterjee for a duck. He anchored vital partnerships, including an 85-run stand with skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (49) and a 94-run effort with Shahbaz Ahmed (42).
J&K’s pacers, Auqib Nabi and Sunil Kumar, kept the contest alive by claiming two wickets each, dismissing Shahbaz just before stumps.
Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Sumanta Gupta, Shakir Habib Gandhi (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar
Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan, Shubham Pundir, Paras Dogra (C), Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (WK), Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi Dar, Vanshaj Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak and Sunil Kumar
Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
This match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as Star Sports network.