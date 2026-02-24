Against The Odds: J&K’s Entry Into Ranji Final Puts Spotlight On Infrastructure Shortages

As Jammu and Kashmir prepare to face Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy final , local cricketers say the historic achievement has been secured despite the lack of proper cricketing facilities

I
Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jammu and Kashmir team celebrating victory in the Ranji Trophy semifinal
Jammu and Kashmir's Vanshaj Sharma with teammates , seen celebrating after the team's victory in the Ranji Trophy semifinal cricket match against Bengal, at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in Kalyani, West Bengal, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.  Photo: PTI
info_icon

  • For the first time ever, Jammu and Kashmir is set to play in the Ranji Trophy final 

  • Young cricketers say the achievement comes despite absence of infrastructure, academies, and financial support.

  • Officials credit team spirit and the performances of some players for the historic feat

As Jammu and Kashmir gears up for the Ranji Trophy final which will begin tomorrow, all eyes will be on the team’s performance against Karnataka at the prestigious domestic cricket tournament. The historic feat sealed by the J&K team with a semifinal win over Bengal has come despite limited infrastructure, absence of academies, and persistent financial hurdles that the cricketers in the Union Territory have faced.

Jammu and Kashmir stormed into the final after the team defeated Bengal by six wickets in the semifinal. The Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to be played for five days from tomorrow.

Parvez Rasool, international cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir, says the entry into the finals was a historic feat. He has high expectations from the bowling of Auqib Nabi, whose performances were outstanding in the Ranji Trophy.

Rasool says reaching the final for the first time has opened new avenues for players from Jammu and Kashmir. “It is rare, and qualifying for the final for the first time is a big achievement. It creates opportunities for players to progress to the Duleep Trophy, India A, or even the Indian cricket team in T20s or ODIs,” he says.  “I am hopeful that Auqib will earn a place in the India team on the back of these performances,” Rasool adds.

Related Content
Related Content
Women in Blue: The Indian cricket team after winning the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind - | Photo: Special Arrangement
Blind Women Cricketers: A Different Set of ‘Women In Blue’ Are Scripting Success Stories, One Match At A Time

BY Fozia Yasin

Former Ranji Trophy player Majid Dar, who is in-charge of cricket development in Kashmir for the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), says strong team spirit played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir’s historic run to the final. “It is for the first time in 67 years that Jammu and Kashmir has reached the Ranji Trophy final. Earlier, the team could at best make it to the quarter-finals,” Dar says. “While contributions from all players made this possible, the superb bowling spell by Auqib Nabi played a crucial role in taking the team this far.”

Perfecting the Grip: Manushri, 13, with her father and coach Koustav Rajak - | Photo: Agnideb Bandyopadhyay
In Kolkata's Suburbs, Young Girls Carry Heavy Kits, Heavier Dreams

BY Agnideb Bandyopadhyay

Nabi is the second-highest wicket-taker of the season’s Ranji Trophy, claiming 55 wickets.

However, notwithstanding the J&K team’s historic feat, on the ground, aspiring cricketers rue the lack of opportunities and adequate infrastructure.  Bilal Ahmad, 20, a cricketer from Rajouri district of the Union Territory, whose father works as a labourer, says he was thrilled to see the Jammu and Kashmir team reach the Ranji Trophy final. However, he points to the  lack of facilities for aspiring cricketers like him in the region.

Having participated in cricket camps last year, Bilal says he had to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir to receive professional cricket training. “There are no cricket academies in Rajouri. I had to go to Bengaluru and Delhi for better training. The infrastructure here is very poor,” he says.

Bilal adds that he earns only a modest amount by playing in local cricket tournaments, and his family cannot afford to spend large sums on his training.  “There is a need to build cricket infrastructure, especially by opening academies at the district level,” he says. “Despite the absence of opportunities, particularly in small towns and villages, what the Jammu and Kashmir team has achieved is truly commendable,” he adds.

Umar Khan, who has represented Jammu and Kashmir in national-level cricket tournaments, says his village—Kandi in Kotranka tehsil of Rajouri district—has no sports facilities at all. “We could play only for a few months, and that too in open fields after farmers had harvested their crops,” he says. “There is not a single proper sports ground, either in Kandi village or anywhere across the Kotranka tehsil.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India Qualify For The Semi-Finals After West Indies' Victory? Scenario Explained

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Hetmyer’s WI Show Puts India In Trouble; Focus On Tariq As Spin Key For PAK Vs ENG

  3. Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Windies Post This Edition's Highest Total - Check Top 5 List

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: How India Can Qualify For Semifinals After 76-Run Loss To South Africa

  5. India 'Came Out With Overconfidence' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Batters For Horrendous World Cup Show Against South Africa

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

  2. Day In Pics: February 23, 2026

  3. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

  4. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  5. Adrift Identities: A Personal Story Of Migration, Identity, And Cultural Belonging

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Embassy of India, Tehran Urges Indians to Leave Iran Amid Fresh Protests

  2. Netanyahu Pitches ‘Hexagon’ Alliance as Modi Set for Israel Visit

  3. U.S. Customs and Border Protection to Halt IEEPA Tariff Collections Following Supreme Court Ruling

  4. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win

  5. Indian Embassy Urges Nationals In Mexico To Shelter In Place After Cartel Leader El Mencho Killed

Latest Stories

  1. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  2. Robert Aramayo Makes BAFTA History With Rising Star And Best Actor Awards

  3. BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

  4. Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

  5. BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

  6. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  7. BAFTA 2026: Prince William Says He's Not In 'Calm State' Amid Royal Family Crisis

  8. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71