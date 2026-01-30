In Kolkata's Suburbs, Young Girls Carry Heavy Kits, Heavier Dreams

Koustav Rajak works at an early-morning wholesale fish market and as a coach at the Town Club for the rest of the day. As the sole breadwinner of the family, he knows it is futile to complain but acknowledges the toll it takes on the family. “Working at the crack of dawn helps to provide for Manushri and his mother. It is difficult­­—but when I look at her with the bat in her hand, the troubles seem inconsequential,” said Koustav, looking at his daughter in her white gear. Manushri divides her time between Town Club and a club in Kolkata. At 13, she is already a recognisable name in the circuit, having been a part of the Bengal U-15 girls' squad, the district squad, and the Calcutta Police Club (women’s team) among others. However, travelling frequently to Kolkata has incurred a financial burden which has not been easy for Koustav to bear. “In addition to travel, there are meals and other necessities which one needs to cater to, and it has not been easy on the family financially,” he said as he took a few steps away from his daughter. “Her mother and I were into sports, and we are aware of the compromises that we must make. It has been very difficult, but none of that will ever affect her,” adds Koustav, speaking of the insurance plan he has in place for their child.