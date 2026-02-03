Siliguri Sweep: Richa's Rise Spawns A Thousand New World Cup Dreams

A club in Siliguri, where World Cup winner Richa Ghosh took coaching for some time, has drawn crowds over the past couple of months. Children as young as 5-6 years old are joining the club in the pursuit of similar dreams.

S
Sandipan Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Little girls during a practice session at the Baghajatin Athletic Club
Little girls during a practice session at the Baghajatin Athletic Club | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee

Landing in Siliguri, the busy northern Bengal town, one might find cut-outs and hoardings of a sportsperson drawing special attention among those of politicians. It should not take time for one to figure out that they are in the hometown of Richa Ghosh, who shot to fame last year with her performance as India’s wicketkeeper in the women’s cricket team’s successful World Cup run, hitting a brisk, boundary-studded knock in the all-important final as the icing on the cake.

1/5
Women cricketers at the Baghajatin Athletic Club in Siliguri
Women cricketers at the Baghajatin Athletic Club in Siliguri | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

The rise of Richa, the first Bengali cricketer to be part of a World Cup winning team—not even Sourav Ganguly, the ‘Dada’ of Indian cricket, has it to his credit—has added raw enthusiasm among young girls aspiring to be cricketers.

2/5
Off One’s Own Bat; Cristina Lawrence, a woman cricketer studying in class one
Off One’s Own Bat; Cristina Lawrence, a woman cricketer studying in class one | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Baghajatin Athletic Club, where Richa took coaching for some time, has drawn crowds over the past couple of months. Children as young as 5-6 years old are joining the club. However, the practice takes place on the Siliguri College grounds. No club here has a proper field, which is why the demand for a cricket stadium has grown louder. Practice gets suspended whenever the college has its own events. Pandals erected for functions often damage the field.

3/5
Gopal Saha, the childhood coach of Richa Ghosh, during a practice session
Gopal Saha, the childhood coach of Richa Ghosh, during a practice session at the Baghajatin Athletic Club | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
Perfecting the Grip: Manushri, 13, with her father and coach Koustav Rajak - | Photo: Agnideb Bandyopadhyay
In Kolkata's Suburbs, Young Girls Carry Heavy Kits, Heavier Dreams

BY Agnideb Bandyopadhyay

Swastika Ghosh, a class 10 student, joined the cricket coaching centre a year and a half ago, encouraged by India’s men’s T20 World Cup win. “The women’s team’s triumph in the 2025 One Day International World Cup has intensified our passion for practice,” she says.

4/5
Catch ‘em Young: Medals and childhood bats of Richa Ghosh at her residence in Siliguri
Catch ‘em Young: Medals and childhood bats of Richa Ghosh at her residence in Siliguri | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Richa Ghosh’s journey wasn’t easy. Her father, Manabendra, recalls how he had to take loans to buy her good bats. The lack of proper pitches in Siliguri forced Richa to travel frequently to Kolkata—570 km south of Siliguri—just to get enough practice. As memories of those hardships, he has carefully preserved all her broken bats. He hopes his daughter’s success helps improve Siliguri’s sports infrastructure.

5/5
Women cricketers at the Baghajatin Athletic Club in Siliguri
Women cricketers at the Baghajatin Athletic Club in Siliguri | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sandipan Chatterjee is senior photographer, Outlook

This article is part of the Magazine issue titled No More A Gentleman's Game dated February 11, 2026 which explores the rise of women's cricket in India, and the stories of numerous women who defeated all odds to make a mark in what has always been a man's ballgame.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Beth Mooney's Lone Hand Takes Gujarat Giants To 168-Run Total

  2. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Chameera Strikes Early, Duckett Falls For Golden Duck

  3. Ishan Kishan Reacts To Old Banter With Rohit Sharma, Video Goes Viral | 'Aap Hi Ne Hata Diya Team Se'

  4. Who Is Wayne Madsen? Italy Cricket Captain Who Will Lead Side At ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All 12 Participating Teams Confirmed - Check Full List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

  2. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet

  3. US Reduces Tariffs On Indian Goods To 18% After Trade Deal

  4. Spice Girls: The Cricket Revolution In Kerala's Tribal Heartland

  5. Budget 2026: Higher STT, No FPI Boost Drag Markets

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Iran’s Protests: A History Of Resistance, Repression And An Eyewitness Account

  3. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  4. Trump Threatens Legal Action Against Trevor Noah Over Epstein Joke At Grammys

  5. Bangladesh Court Sentences Sheikh Hasina To 10 Years Jail

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes