Siliguri Sweep: Richa's Rise Spawns A Thousand New World Cup Dreams

Landing in Siliguri, the busy northern Bengal town, one might find cut-outs and hoardings of a sportsperson drawing special attention among those of politicians. It should not take time for one to figure out that they are in the hometown of Richa Ghosh, who shot to fame last year with her performance as India’s wicketkeeper in the women’s cricket team’s successful World Cup run, hitting a brisk, boundary-studded knock in the all-important final as the icing on the cake.