Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: PAK Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Shaheen Afridi has won the toss and PAK will bowl first against hosts in the final ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, March 15, 2026

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Outlook Sports Desk
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PAK vs BAN, 3rd ODI
PAK win toss and elect to bowl first in the 3rd ODI against BAN Photo: X/Bangladesh Cricket
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pakistan will bowl first in the final ODI against Bangladesh

  • The series is currently level at 1-1

  • Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by 128 runs in the 2nd ODI

Bangladesh and Pakistan will lock horns in the third and final One Day International of the three-match series, which is also a decider as both teams are currently level at 1-1. The match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Bangladesh made a scintillating start to the series by thumping Pakistan by 9 wickets with almost 35 to spare in the first ODI on the back of a sensational five-wicket haul by speedster Nahid Rana. He bowled the back of Pakistan's batting line-up with his sheer pace and line and length.

However, Pakistan made a scintillating comeback in the 2nd ODI, beating Bangladesh by 128 runs (DLS method). Maaz Sadaqat (75) and Salman Ali (64) Agha shone with the bat to level the series for their team.

Check out the live score of BAN vs PAK 3rd ODI here.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Toss Update

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first in the final ODI.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Saad Masood, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

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Hussain Talat injured his left shoulder during Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI at Dhaka. - ANI Photos
BAN Vs PAK 2nd ODI: Hussain Talat Hospitalised After Suffering Shoulder Injury While Attempting Diving Effort
Bangladesh cricketers celebrating a Pakistan wicket during the first ODI in Dhaka. - BCBtigers/X
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch BAN V PAK Match On TV & Online
Nahid Rana picked up a five-wicket haul to guide BAN to an 8-wicket win over PAK at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, on Wednesday, March 11. - X/BCB
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Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Streaming Details

The third and final ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website. It will not be telecast live in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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