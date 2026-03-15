Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: PAK Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Summary of this article
Pakistan will bowl first in the final ODI against Bangladesh
The series is currently level at 1-1
Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by 128 runs in the 2nd ODI
Bangladesh and Pakistan will lock horns in the third and final One Day International of the three-match series, which is also a decider as both teams are currently level at 1-1. The match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, March 15, 2026.
Bangladesh made a scintillating start to the series by thumping Pakistan by 9 wickets with almost 35 to spare in the first ODI on the back of a sensational five-wicket haul by speedster Nahid Rana. He bowled the back of Pakistan's batting line-up with his sheer pace and line and length.
However, Pakistan made a scintillating comeback in the 2nd ODI, beating Bangladesh by 128 runs (DLS method). Maaz Sadaqat (75) and Salman Ali (64) Agha shone with the bat to level the series for their team.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Toss Update
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first in the final ODI.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Saad Masood, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Streaming Details
The third and final ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website. It will not be telecast live in India.