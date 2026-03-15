Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: PAK Bowl First Against BAN In Dhaka Decider; Playing XIs Out

BAN vs PAK 3rd ODI Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan lost the first ODI by eight wickets but fought their way back by sealing the second game via the DLS method. Catch the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live cricket score and updates, right here

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BAN vs PAK, 3rd ODI LIVE Score
PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI Live: With both teams winning one game each, the 3rd ODI will be a decider. AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final ODI match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka. The visitors lost the first ODI had lost the first ODI by eight wickets before winning the second game via the DLS method. The series decider will have controversy in the backdrop after Salman Agha's contentious run-out in the 2nd ODI. Catch the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live cricket score and updates, right here
LIVE UPDATES

PAK vs BAN Live Score, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Saad Masood, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

PAK vs BAN Live Score, 3rd ODI: Toss

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to field.

PAK vs BAN Live Score, 3rd ODI: H2H Record

  • Matches Played: 41

  • PAK Won: 35

  • BAN Won: 6

PAK vs BAN Live Score, 3rd ODI: LIVE Streaming Info

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI match will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI match?

The Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

PAK vs BAN Live Score, 3rd ODI: Salman Ali Agha Gives His Take On The Run Out Controversy

Salman Ali Agha has given his version of the run out controversy that made the headlines in the 2nd ODI. Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz seemed to have ran out Salman after the PAK batter was out of the crease but he tried to pick the ball up and hand it to Miraz. However, the BAN skipper hit the stumps and Salman had to walk back.

Salman Ali Agha said, "I think sportsman spirit has to be there," Agha said. "What he [Mehidy] has done is in the law. I think if he thinks it's right, it's right, but if you ask me my perspective, I would have done differently. I would have gone for sportsman spirit. We haven't done this previously, we would never do that in the future as well."

PAK vs BAN Live Score, 3rd ODI: Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Soumya Sarkar

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Abrar Ahmed

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