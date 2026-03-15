Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: PAK Bowl First Against BAN In Dhaka Decider; Playing XIs Out

PAK vs BAN Live Score, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana
Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Saad Masood, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
PAK vs BAN Live Score, 3rd ODI: Toss
Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to field.
PAK vs BAN Live Score, 3rd ODI: H2H Record
Matches Played: 41
PAK Won: 35
BAN Won: 6
PAK vs BAN Live Score, 3rd ODI: LIVE Streaming Info
Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI match?
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI match will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, 3rd ODI match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.
PAK vs BAN Live Score, 3rd ODI: Salman Ali Agha Gives His Take On The Run Out Controversy
Salman Ali Agha has given his version of the run out controversy that made the headlines in the 2nd ODI. Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz seemed to have ran out Salman after the PAK batter was out of the crease but he tried to pick the ball up and hand it to Miraz. However, the BAN skipper hit the stumps and Salman had to walk back.
Salman Ali Agha said, "I think sportsman spirit has to be there," Agha said. "What he [Mehidy] has done is in the law. I think if he thinks it's right, it's right, but if you ask me my perspective, I would have done differently. I would have gone for sportsman spirit. We haven't done this previously, we would never do that in the future as well."
PAK vs BAN Live Score, 3rd ODI: Squads
Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Soumya Sarkar
Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Abrar Ahmed