Faheem Ashraf is a Pakistani international cricketer who represents the national side and plays first-class cricket for Faisalabad. In August 2018, he was one of thirty-three players to be awarded a central contract for the 2018–19 season by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Rana Faheem Ashraf is the first Pakistani to take a hat-trick in the T20 format of the game. His heroics on the pitch earned him the nickname "Rana Faheem Stokes" by the Pakistani cricket fans.

Faheem began his professional cricket journey in 2010 by playing in the inter-district Under-19 competition in the Faisalabad region. Later, he played for the Faisalabad Under-19 team before being remarked in 2013, when he played at senior district-level tournament for Kasur, eventually integrating the Faisalabad team for the 2013–14 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Faheem scored a century on his first-class debut in 2013–14. He was the leading wicket-taker in the 2016–17 Departmental One Day Cup, taking 19 wickets. He was also the leading wicket-taker for Punjab in the 2017 Pakistan Cup, with eight dismissals in four matches.

In September 2019, he was named in Central Punjab's squad for the 2019–20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament. In March 2017, Faheem was named in Pakistan's One Day International (ODI) squad for their series against the West Indies, although he did not play. In April 2017, he was named in Pakistan's ODI squad for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

In an ICC Champions Trophy warm-up match against Bangladesh, Ashraf scored 64 runs in Pakistan's two-wicket win. He made his ODI debut for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy on 12 June 2017, dismissing Dinesh Chandimal for his first ODI wicket.

He made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for Pakistan against a World XI in the 2017 Independence Cup on 12 September 2017. On 27 October 2017, he took a hat-trick for Pakistan in the second T20I match against Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi helping team seal a series lead and became the first bowler for Pakistan, and sixth player overall, to take a hat-trick in a T20I. In April 2018, he was named in Pakistan's Test squad for their tours to Ireland and England in May 2018. He made his Test debut for Pakistan, against Ireland, on 11 May 2018.

In July 2018, he took his first five-wicket haul in ODIs, against Zimbabwe, at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The following month, he was named the PCB's Emerging Player of the Year.

In April 2019, he was named in Pakistan's squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. However, on 20 May 2019, he was dropped from Pakistan's squad, after they announced their final team for the tournament. In June 2020, he was named in a 29-man squad for Pakistan's tour to England during the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, he was shortlisted in Pakistan's 20-man squad for the Test matches against England.

In January 2021, he was named in Pakistan's Test squad for their series against South Africa. In the first Test, Ashraf scored 64 with the bat.

In November 2017, he was drafted in by Islamabad United from Gold category (earning between US$50,000-US$60,000) in the 2018 Pakistan Super League players draft. Faheem played an integral part in team's winning the 2018 season. Faheem took 18 wickets and scored runs in crucial moments for his side. He was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament and won the best bowler of the season award at the end of the season along with a maroon cap. In December 2021, he was signed by Islamabad United following the players' draft for the 2022 Pakistan Super League.

With respect to his performance in other leagues, in September 2018, he was named in Paktia's squad in the first edition of the Afghanistan Premier League tournament.

In July 2022, he was signed by the Galle Gladiators for the third edition of the Lanka Premier League.

In August 2022, he was signed by Hobart Hurricanes for BBL 12.