Monday, Feb 28, 2022
PAK Vs AUS: Pakistan’s Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf To Miss First Test Against Australia

Australia will be playing in Pakistan after a long gap of 24 years. The Australian team landed in Pakistan on Sunday.

Hasan Ali was injured while playing in the just-concluded Pakistan Super League 2022. Twitter (@RealHa55an)

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 1:38 pm

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf were ruled out of next week’s first test against Australia due to injuries. Hasan and Ashraf have not recovered from abductor and hamstring injuries, respectively, which they sustained during the Pakistan Super League 2022. (More Cricket News)

The first Test will be played at Rawalpindi from March 4-8. The Pakistan Cricket Board said Sunday both players are expected to regain fitness in time for the second test, starting at Karachi from March 12.

Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim and all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed, who is also a handy off-spinner, have replaced the injured duo for the first Test and will join the squad later Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, Australia arrived for its first bilateral series in Pakistan since 1998 and will play three Test matches, three one-day internationals and a one-off T20 during their six-week tour.

Sports Australia’s Tour Of Pakistan 2022 Pakistan Vs Australia PAK Vs AUS Hasan Ali Faheem Ashraf Pakistan National Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team Cricket Mohammad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed
