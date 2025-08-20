'When Promises Are Broken': Alexander Isak Reiterates Desire To Leave Newcastle United

Isak wants to move away from St. James' Park
The Swede reportedly wants a move to PL champions, Liverpool
Eddie Howe and NUFC have remained defiant
Alexander Isak has outlined his desire to leave Newcastle United in a public statement, accusing the club of breaking promises regarding his future.
Speculation over Isak's future dominated Newcastle's pre-season, with Liverpool having a bid of £110m plus add-ons for the Swede rejected after he told the club he wished to explore a move.
Isak trained at his former club, Real Sociedad, during Newcastle's tour of Asia and missed their goalless draw with Aston Villa on the opening matchday of the Premier League season.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said last week the situation was "unhealthy" and had affected his squad's morale, while Anthony Gordon admitted it had been a "test".
On Tuesday, Isak made his first public comments on the saga after being named in the 2024-25 PFA Premier League Team of the Season, having chosen to skip the awards ceremony in Manchester.
Isak said: "I'm proud to be recognised by my fellow professionals with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for 2024-25.
"First and foremost, I want to thank my team-mates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way.
"I'm not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn't feel right to be there. I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken.
"That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.
"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.
"When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."
Ahead of Newcastle's Premier League opener, Howe admitted Isak's future was out of his hands and said he only wanted "committed" players in his squad.
Isak scored 23 Premier League goals last term as Newcastle achieved Champions League qualification, becoming their first player to reach that figure since Alan Shearer in 2001-02.
He also wrote his name into club folklore by opening the scoring in their EFL Cup final victory over Liverpool.
Isak has scored 54 goals and provided nine assists in 86 Premier League appearances for Newcastle, with only Shearer (148) netting more for the Magpies in the competition.
The saga over Isak's future has given added importance to Newcastle's next Premier League game, as they welcome Liverpool to St James' Park on Monday.