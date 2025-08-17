Alexander Isak Transfer News: Eddie Howe Hopeful Of Swift Resolution To Change Newcastle Narrative

It has been reported that the Magpies have turned down an initial bid of £110m from Arne Slot's side, who are expected to test Newcastle's resolve again before the window shuts

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Eddie-Howe
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Howe wants swift resolution over Isak's Newcastle future

  • Isak did not play in Newcastle's 0-0 draw against Villa

  • Newcastle United forward reportedly wants to move to Liverpool

Eddie Howe is hopeful of a quick resolution to Alexander Isak's future at Newcastle United, so focus can turn to his team's performances on the pitch. 

Isak, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, was absent from the Newcastle squad for their 0-0 draw with 10-man Aston Villa in their Premier League opener on Saturday. 

It has been reported that the Magpies have turned down an initial bid of £110m from Arne Slot's side, who are expected to test Newcastle's resolve again before the window shuts.

But without him in their ranks at Villa Park, Howe opted to start with a front line of Anthony Elanga, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon, with the latter playing as the number nine.

Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon - null
Alexander Isak Transfer Speculation Has Tested Newcastle United, Says Anthony Gordon

BY Stats Perform

And Isak's presence was missed in the final third, with Elanga squandering a golden opportunity early on while Gordon also gave up some good chances in the game. 

Gordon did, however, play a crucial role in a pivotal moment in the contest, running in behind before being hauled down by Ezri Konsa, who was sent off for the challenge.

Newcastle's 16 shots, only three of which were on target, generated an expected goals (xG) total of 1.47, but they were unable to find a way past Unai Emery's side. 

Indeed, Newcastle have now failed to win any of their last six Premier League games without Isak (D4 L2), failing to score in each of their last four, despite having 75 shots (9.4 xG) across those six matches.

And while Howe was quick to laud his players' display, he could not shy away from the fact that the transfer saga involving Isak was dominating the headlines. 

"It's a difficult one to answer. I hope it's resolved quickly, because it's news around us all the time," Howe told TNT Sports. 

"Players have managed to shut that out and perform. We have to continue to do that. We have to cope without the narrative against us."

info_icon

The result also saw Newcastle fail to score in their opening fixture in 13 Premier League seasons, the most such blanks of any side in the competition's history.

But with their first home match coming against Liverpool next Monday, Howe is expecting a fierce encounter given the wider story surrounding Isak's ongoing situation. 

"It's always spicy against Liverpool, there's a history to the fixture," Howe added. "We look forward to it. We know how good they are."

Howe also believed his team deserved more in the game against a Villa side who were second-best for large parts of the contest. 

The hosts did improve after the break before Konsa's dismissal, though the Newcastle boss conceded the difficult conditions made it hard for his side to regain their first-half momentum. 

"With the way we played, I think we deserved more. We were excellent in the first half – we just couldn't score," Howe said. 

"Until the red card, that wasn't our best period in the game. I can't fault the players today, I thought they were magnificent.

"It was a hot day. I think we struggled to keep the momentum and intensity we were playing at.

"The home team's always going to have a period in the game, but I thought we defended well. We were going strong at the end, trying to win."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son