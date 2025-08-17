Alexander Isak Transfer Speculation Has Tested Newcastle United, Says Anthony Gordon

Isak has reportedly turned down to play for Newcastle
Gordon says speculation has tested Magpies players
Eddie Howe's side drew against Villa
Anthony Gordon revealed that Alexander Isak's transfer situation has tested the Newcastle United squad.
The Magpies played out a goalless draw in their Premier League opener against Aston Villa, despite their opponents playing the final 24 minutes with 10 men after Ezri Konsa was sent off for a last-man foul on Gordon.
Eddie Howe's side were the more threatening at Villa Park, generating 1.47 expected goals (xG) to Villa's 0.13, but Isak’s absence stood out in the final third.
Newcastle have now failed to win any of their last six Premier League games without their talisman (D4 L2), failing to score in each of their last four, despite having 75 shots (9.4 xG) across those six matches.
Isak has dominated headlines this summer, with Liverpool reportedly looking to acquire the striker despite already having an initial bid of £110m turned down.
The 25-year-old was left out of their pre-season camp and now trains away from the squad, with Howe saying he wants to resolve the situation sooner rather than later.
Gordon conceded that the news was not easy to deal with at first, but insisted that it has made the squad stronger.
"It has been difficult because we're a tight-knit group," Gordon told TNT Sports.
"We've never really had any problems publicly and that being the first that's happened has tested us. But you see today we've still got that spirit and togetherness.
"We work on it every day and it's never gonna go away regardless of individuals. We're a top group, our togetherness is top and it always will be.
"Things like this can sort of battle-test and make you better in the end and I think that's the case."
Newcastle's next match is against Liverpool at St. James' Park in a repeat of last season's EFL Cup final, a game that Isak scored in.
After everything that has happened between Isak and Liverpool this summer, Gordon expects a fiery atmosphere against the reigning league champions.
"I think with everything that's gone on the atmosphere is going to be a bit wild," Gordon added.
"I'm just excited to see the home fans again and get back in the stadium. It's gonna be a top game."