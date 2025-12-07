Premier League 2025-26: Newcastle United Hold On Against Ten Men Burnley To Win 2-1 At St. James' Park

Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon were on target for Eddie Howe's side, who climbed into the top half of the table despite Zian Flemming's late penalty at St James' Park

English Premier League 2025-26
Gordon celebrates doubling Newcastle's lead Photo: Opta
  • Newcastle United edge past Burnley by 2-1

  • The Toons were reduced to 10 men

  • Check the match report

Newcastle United got back to winning ways in the Premier League, after holding out for a 2-1 victory over 10-man Burnley.

Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon were on target for Eddie Howe's side, who climbed into the top half of the table despite Zian Flemming's late penalty at St James' Park. 

The visitors made a bright start with Aaron Ramsdale pushing Lucas Pires' corner onto the crossbar, while Gordon struck the post from range at the other end.

It was the hosts who broke the deadlock in the 31st minute, as Guimaraes brilliantly beat Martin Dubravka directly from a corner.

Burnley were reduced to 10 men in the 43rd minute when last man Pires was dismissed on his first Premier League start for tripping Anthony Elanga.

Newcastle doubled the lead from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time, with Gordon tucking away after Lesley Ugochukwu was penalised for handball.

Jacob Ramsey's handball at the other end handed Burnley a late lifeline, with Flemming slotting home from 12 yards in the 94th minute.

Things almost got even better for the Clarets with the last action of the contest, but Josh Laurent narrowly failed to connect with Marcus Edwards' cross as they slipped to a sixth straight defeat.

Data Debrief: Gordon Matches Shearer As Flemming Ties Haaland

Newcastle have now won each of their last seven Premier League matches against Burnley, who have conceded at least twice in each of their opening eight top-flight away games this season.

Guimaraes, with his fifth goal involvement in as many home league games, became the first Newcastle player to score directly from a corner in the Premier League, and the 20th overall to do so.

Gordon made it 2-0 from the spot and is only the fourth Newcastle player to score a penalty in successive Premier League appearances, after Alan Shearer (four times), Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

Burnley were the first side to have a player sent off, give away a penalty, and concede two goals in the first half of a Premier League game since Arsenal against Tottenham in May 2022, but on a brighter note, Flemming's late penalty made him only the second player to score in each of his first four Premier League away appearances, after Erling Haaland.

