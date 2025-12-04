Arsenal 2-0 Brentford, Premier League: Merino And Saka Goals Take Arteta's Men Clear

Merino scores early with a well-placed header
Arsenal hold firm defensively despite Brentford pressure
Saka seals the win late to restore five-point lead
Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table as Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka got the goals in a routine 2-0 victory over Brentford.
Having seen Manchester City cut their advantage at the summit to two points with Tuesday's topsy-turvy 5-4 win at Fulham, Mikel Arteta's side responded with a professional display at the Emirates Stadium.
They went ahead in the 11th minute, with Merino planting a downward header beyond Caoimhin Kelleher after Noni Madueke's clever backheel allowed Ben White to reach the byline and send in a hanging cross.
David Raya then brilliantly pushed Kevin Schade's header onto the crossbar at the other end, but that represented a rare foray forward from Brentford, who did not attempt another shot on target.
Having shuffled his pack, Mikel Arteta responded to a slow start to the second half by sending on Eberechi Eze and Saka, though it was Riccardo Calafiori who next worked Kelleher.
Declan Rice drew another similar stop from the Brentford goalkeeper, with Merino turning wide on the rebound, before the England midfielder took a knock and limped off.
But Arsenal did get a clinching goal via another Three Lions star in second-half stoppage time, with Kelleher pushing Saka's shot into the air and across his line.
Data Debrief: Two-nil to the Arsenal
Arsenal have now won four consecutive home games within a single Premier League season for the first time since April 2024, when they registered five in a row.
And 80% of their victories in the Premier League this season have now come to nil, their highest percentage of wins without conceding in a single campaign in the competition.
Merino's header set them on their way, and his nine Premier League goals this calendar year are more than any other Arsenal player has managed.
Since the start of last season, Merino has scored 14 goals in all competitions, with eight of those being headers – no other Premier League player has more headed goals.