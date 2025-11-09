Sunderland Vs Arsenal, English Premier League: Arteta Refuses To Criticise Gunners As Sunderland Halt Their Winning Run

Arsenal had won their last eight matches across all competitions without conceding a goal, which was a joint English top-flight record, but they were unable to keep that run going against Sunderland

Mikel Arteta refused to criticise his Arsenal team after they came away with point at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland on Saturday. 

Arsenal appeared set to pull further clear at the Premier League summit after Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard cancelled out Dan Ballard's stunning opener. 

However, the Gunners were able to hold on to their advantage as in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, substitute Brian Brobbey acrobatically levelled the score. 

Arsenal had won their last eight matches across all competitions without conceding a goal, which was a joint English top-flight record, but they were unable to keep that run going here. 

Ballard's opener – as well as being Sunderland's first shot on target – was the first goal Arsenal had conceded in 812 minutes in all competitions, since Nick Woltemade's strike for Newcastle United in September.

Arteta almost led Arsenal to 11 consecutive wins in all competitions for the first time since 2018, but a late lapse in concentration proved costly for the league leaders. 

Indeed, Brobbey's equaliser was the first result altering goal Arsenal have conceded in the 90th minute of a Premier League match since September 2024, when John Stones scored to make it 2-2 for Manchester City.

Arteta wanted to focus on the positives of his side after a run which has seen them stretch ahead in the Premier League and maintain a perfect start to their Champions League campaign.

When asked whether he had complaints, Arteta said to BBC Sport: "No, we have won the last 10 games, not conceded goals, we have seven players injured and the team has been phenomenal in performances and results, so let's keep going.

"We conceded a goal and we're really disappointed because even at the end we had a massive chance with [Riccardo Calafiori] and Mikel [Merino] to win it. But it wasn't meant to be so we have to accept it."

Arteta acknowledged the aerial threat of Sunderland in relation to how they scored their two goals from open play, particularly at that late stage of the game. 

Sunderland have now scored more 90th minute goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (five, including stoppage time), with three of these goals altering the result of the match in their favour (W2 D1).

"Credit to them, it was the type of game that they wanted to throw you in and you have to handle that," Arteta added. 

"There are a lot of games like this in the Premier League right now. We conceded a goal in a manner we knew was one of their biggest strengths. They do that really well.

"After that I think we reacted well. We scored the first goal, then the second and the game was dominated.

"But in any moment, they just need a foul or a long throw, a direct ball to create that chaos."

In terms of the overall outlook of the season, heading into the third international break of the season, Arteta gave a glowing assessment of his players.

"Very strong position for the reasons I said," the Spaniard added.

"Clean sheets, seven top players up front injured so we haven't been able to rotate as much. We've had some very tough games as well."

Arsenal's next match is a huge one, as they host Tottenham in the North London derby in two weeks time.

