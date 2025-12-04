Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland Highlights, English Premier League: Reds Rescue Draw Against Resilient Black Cats

Liverpool vs Sunderland Highlights, English Premier League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the LIV vs SUN, Matchday 14 fixture at Anfield, as it happened on December 3, 2025

Liverpool vs Sunderland live score English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 14
Liverpool's Florian Wirtz celebrates with with Milos Kerkez and Virgil van Dijk after Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele scored the own goal during the English Premier League match on December 3, 2025. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
Catch the highlights of the Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 14 fixture between Liverpool and Sunderland at Anfield on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Liverpool's inconsistent form continued as they managed a 1-1 draw against Sunderland. An end-to-end first-half saw neither side being able to find the breakthrough, but the Black Cats took the lead in the 67th minute through a terrific goal by Chemsdine Talbi. Liverpool's pressure bore fruit as Florian Wirtz's shot was deflected into the back of his own net by Nordi Mukiele. Federico Chiesa made a terrific goal-line save in injury time to rescue the draw for the home side. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Liverpool vs Sunderland football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: Welcome!

Welcome to the start of our live blog covering Liverpool’s match against Sunderland at Anfield. This clash promises intensity as Liverpool aim to climb the table while the Black Cats push for Europe. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Liverpool vs Sunderland, Matchday 14

  • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

  • Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

  • Time: 1:45 AM IST (December 4)

  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: Head-To-Head

  • Matches played: 168

  • Liverpool wins: 78

  • Sunderland wins: 52

  • Draws: 38

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: LIV Starting XI

Starting XI: Alisson; Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk (c), Andrew Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtza, Cody Gakpo; Alexander Isak.

Bench: Giorgi Mamardashvili (gk), Milos Kerkez, Wataru Endo, Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones, Trey Noni, Federico Chiesa, Hugo Ekitike, Rio Ngumoha.

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: SUN Starting XI

Starting XI: Robin Roefs; Trai Hume, Nordi Mukiele, Daniel Ballard, Omar Alderete, Reinildo Mandava; Chemsdine Talbi, Granit Xhaka (c), Noah Sadiki, Enzo Le Fee; Brian Brobbey.

Bench: Anthony Patterson (gk), Luke O'Nien, Lutsharel Geertruida, Dan Neil, Simon Adingra, Romaine Mundle, Bertrand Traore, Wilson Isidor, Elizer Mayenda.

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: KO | LIV 0-0 SUN

Stuart Atwell blows the whistle, and Liverpool get tonight's match underway at Anfield. Can the Reds stitch together back-to-back league wins? Stay tuned!

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: 7' LIV 0-0 SUN

Le Fee has been a real thorn in Liverpool's side in the opening mintues of the game. The midfielder is trying to catch the defenders unaware with long passes, and he almost played a perfectly-weighted one, but Alisson is aware and grabs on to the ball.

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: 15' LIV 0-0 SUN

Liverpool are slowly gaining foothold in the contest. Minutes after the combination of Robertson and Szoboszlai led to the latter bringing out a save from Roefs, the Belgian goalkeeper is again called to action to cut out Gomez's long ball into the box.

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: 24' LIV 0-0 SUN

Chance for Wirtz! The German found himself in the box after a good one-two with Szoboszlai and a fortunate deflection. He did well to go past Roefs before trying to slip the ball in between his legs, but it goes just wide of the post. Sunderland surive again.

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: 32' LIV 0-0 SUN

A brilliant move by Sunderland, and Alisson comes to the home side's rescue. The first opportunity came from Alderete, who got at the end of a loose ball and fired towards the goal only for Alisson to make a stunning reaction save.

The Brazilian custodian stands tall again to keep out a rocket strike from Hume. Liverpool are coming under a bit of pressure.

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: 44' LIV 0-0 SUN

What a chance for Liverpool to take the lead right before the break!! A lofted cross into the box is met by Mac Allister, but the Argentine's header crashes against the left post and goes behind for a goal kick. Agonisingly close!

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: HT | LIV 0-0 SUN

The referee blows his whistle to signal half time at Anfield. The hosts have dominated all the stats – with more of the ball and double the number of shots as Sunderland, but the deadlock is yet to be broken, and the game is very much on. A big second half awaits.

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: Second Half Starts! | LIV 0-0 SUN

Slot opts to bring on the main man, Salah, at half-time. The Egyptian comes replaces Gakpo, who has been pretty anonymous in the first half. Can the Reds find the breakthrough in the second half? Stay tuned!

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: 54' LIV 0-0 SUN

Le Fee continued to hinder Wirtz run, finally halting the German with a tug of the jersey. Stuart Atwell had no choice but to show the Sunderland man the first yellow of the night.

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: 61' LIV 0-0 SUN

A long hanging cross into the box almost found the head of Brobbey, but van Dijk outjumped his Dutch compatriot to head it behind. The resulting corner is quick one, and Alderete tried to poke it past Alisson but sent it wide.

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: 67' LIV 0-1 SUN

What a goal from Talbi!! This is one for the highlight reels from the Sunderland attacker, who gives his side the lead completely against the run of play. Van Dijk loses the ball in the Liverpool half. Talbi looks up and has a sweet strike from 25 yards out, and it flies over everyone and past Alisson's reach to find the back of the net.

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: 74' LIV 0-1 SUN

With time slipping away, Slot brings on an extra forward in Ekitike, who replaces Mac Allister. Van Dijk is trying hard to rally the troops in search of the equaliser, but the Sunderland backline has performed admirable all night long.

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: GOAL! | 81' LIV 1-1 SUN

What a moment for Wirtz to score his very first Liverpool goal!!!! Brilliant effort by Curtis Jones to dispossess Talbi, and the midfielder laid it off to Wirz. The German weaves past Alderete and has a lobbed strike that takes a slight deflection into the top corner.

Just an update, the Premier League match centre has awarded Liverpool's equaliser as an own-goal to Mukiele. Wirtz's wait for his first Reds goal continues...

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: 90' LIV 1-1 SUN

The fourth official holds up the board to indicate a minimum of seven minutes to be added on. There's a cheer in Anfield as the Reds have been on the ascendancy in the last few minutes. Slot's men will be looking for all three points tonight.

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: 90+4' LIV 1-1 SUN

What a save from Chiesa!!! A brilliant ball from Roefs set Isidor free behind the last defender. With just the goalkeeper in front of him, Isidor went around Alisson before trying to roll it into an empty net. Chiesa showed exceptional calmness to stop to shot on the line. Match-saving intervention from the Italian!!

Liverpool vs Sunderland LIVE Score: FT | LIV 1-1 SUN

It's all over at Anfield as the referee blows the full-time whistle. All in all, the Reds should count themselves lucky to come out of this with a point, as the best chances all fell to Sunderland. However, Wirtz's deflected effort means that Liverpool go over Manchester United in eighth place in the Premier League table.

Published At:
