Jake Paul Vs Anthony Joshua LIVE Updates: Ex-YouTuber Faces Two-Time Heavyweight Champion In Miami

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Live Updates: Follow the round-by-round updates from the main card full fight between Jake and Joshua at Kaseya Center, Miami, on December 19, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua live updates main card 2025 updates highlights Miami
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during a weigh-in Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Miami Beach, Fla., ahead of their heavyweight boxing match. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Welcome to the live coverage of the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on Friday, December 19, 2025. This Netflix-backed spectacle pits YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul against former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in one of the most talked-about bouts of the year. Paul, entering the 14th fight of his career, faces by far the toughest opponent he has ever encountered. The 28-year-old American weighed in at 216 pounds (98kg), significantly lighter than Joshua, who tipped the scales at 243 pounds (110kg). Joshua, standing at 6ft 6in, towers over Paul and brings a wealth of experience, including an Olympic gold medal and multiple world titles. Follow the live updates, round-by-round commentary, and highlights from the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua showdown in Miami.
LIVE UPDATES

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua LIVE: Prize Money

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua LIVE: When Will Jake Paul Fight Anthony Joshua?

That's the main question at the moment. The main card fights start at :30 AM IST, with the ringwalk of Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua set for 10:30 PM ET (9:00 AM IST). However, boxing matches are sure to go later than expected, so you can expect the main event to start around an hour later than the set time.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua LIVE: Main Card

  • Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua – heavyweight (8x3min rounds)

  • Alycia Baumgardner vs Lela Beaudoin – IBF & WBO super-featherweight world titles (12x3min rounds)

  • Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley – cruiserweight (6x3min rounds)

  • Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes – featherweight (6x3min rounds)

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua LIVE: Fight Details

  • Main Card: Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

  • Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

  • Date: Friday, December 19, 2025

  • Time: 6:30 AM IST (December 20)

  • Live Streaming: Netflix

  • Duration: Eight, three-minute rounds

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua LIVE: Welcome!

Good morning, boxing fans! It’s time for the ‘Judgement Day’ fight as Jake Paul, one year from his controversial win over Mike Tyson, now faces Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua. Stay tuned as we bring you live updates from the bout.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 5th T20I: Men In Blue Rout Proteas By 30-Runs To Clinch Series By 3-1

  2. India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Shivam Dube Takes Nonchalant One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Hendricks - Watch

  3. India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Quinton De Kock Shatters Record For Most T20I Half-Centuries Against Men In Blue

  4. Sri Lanka Squad For T20 World Cup: Dasun Shanaka Replaces Charith Asalanka As Captain

  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal Among Absentees For Mumbai In Initial Matches

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 30 Years Of Irreverence

  2. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  3. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

  4. Congress Mocks Modi Over 'Acute Acronym-itis' After VB-G RAM G Bill Passage

  5. Bihar Weather Today: Red Alert for Dense Fog in 25 Districts, Patna Temperature Dips by 6 Degrees

Entertainment News

  1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  2. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  3. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  4. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  2. EU Agrees €90 Billion Loan For Ukraine As Putin Accuses Kyiv Of Blocking Peace

  3. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  4. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

  5. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm