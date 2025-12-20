Jake Paul Vs Anthony Joshua LIVE Updates: Ex-YouTuber Faces Two-Time Heavyweight Champion In Miami

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during a weigh-in Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Miami Beach, Fla., ahead of their heavyweight boxing match. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Welcome to the live coverage of the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on Friday, December 19, 2025. This Netflix-backed spectacle pits YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul against former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in one of the most talked-about bouts of the year. Paul, entering the 14th fight of his career, faces by far the toughest opponent he has ever encountered. The 28-year-old American weighed in at 216 pounds (98kg), significantly lighter than Joshua, who tipped the scales at 243 pounds (110kg). Joshua, standing at 6ft 6in, towers over Paul and brings a wealth of experience, including an Olympic gold medal and multiple world titles. Follow the live updates, round-by-round commentary, and highlights from the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua showdown in Miami.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Dec 2025, 06:44:07 am IST Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua LIVE: Prize Money Stop asking me. $267 Million. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 17, 2025

20 Dec 2025, 06:33:06 am IST Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua LIVE: When Will Jake Paul Fight Anthony Joshua? That's the main question at the moment. The main card fights start at :30 AM IST, with the ringwalk of Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua set for 10:30 PM ET (9:00 AM IST). However, boxing matches are sure to go later than expected, so you can expect the main event to start around an hour later than the set time.

20 Dec 2025, 06:24:27 am IST Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua LIVE: Main Card Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua – heavyweight (8x3min rounds)

Alycia Baumgardner vs Lela Beaudoin – IBF & WBO super-featherweight world titles (12x3min rounds)

Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley – cruiserweight (6x3min rounds)

Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes – featherweight (6x3min rounds)

20 Dec 2025, 06:19:41 am IST Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua LIVE: Fight Details Main Card: Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Date: Friday, December 19, 2025

Time: 6:30 AM IST (December 20)

Live Streaming: Netflix

Duration: Eight, three-minute rounds