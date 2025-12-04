Arsenal 2-0 Brentford Highlights, English Premier League: Merino Shines As Gunners Seal Comfortable Win At Emirates

Arsenal's Mikel Merino celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League match against Brentford on December 3, 2025. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Catch the highlights of the Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 14 fixture between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Arsenal stretched their lead at the top of the table with a comfortable 2-0 win over Brentford, with Mikel Merino scoring one and setting up another for the home side. The Spanish midfielder, playing up front, headed the Gunners ahead in the 11th minute. Kevin Schade had the chance to equalise soon after, but his header was deflected onto the bar by David Raya. Arsenal continued to dominate the match but had to wait until the 91st minute for Bukayo Saka to be set up by Merino to seal the win. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Arsenal vs Brentford football match right here.

Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Score: Welcome! This is the start of our live blog for the London derby between Arsenal and Brentford at the Emirates, with the hosts having a golden chance to increase their lead at the top of the Premier League table. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

3 Dec 2025, 11:12:24 pm IST Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Arsenal vs Brentford, Matchday 14

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Time: 1:00 AM IST (December 4)

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

3 Dec 2025, 11:41:13 pm IST Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Matches played: 20

Arsenal wins: 9

Brentford wins: 6

Draws: 5

Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Score: ARS Playing XI Starting XI: David Raya; Ben White, Christhian Mosquera, Pierro Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori; Martin Odegaard (c), Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Mikel Merino, Gabriel Martinelli. Bench: Kepa Arrizabalaga (gk), Jurrien Timber, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Christian Norgaard, Ethan Nwaneri, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Viktor Gyokeres.



👊 White at right-back

©️ Odegaard in midfield

💫 Madueke on the wing



Let’s do this, Gunners! 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 3, 2025

Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Score: BRE Playing XI Starting XI: Caoimhin Kelleher; Ethan Pinnock, Sepp van den Berg, Kristoffer Ajer; Michael Kayode, Yehor Yarmolyuk, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen (c), Rico Henry; Dango Ouattara, Kevin Schade. Bench: Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson (gk), Nathan Collins, Keane Lewis-Potter, Benjamin Arthur, Jordan Henderson, Frank Onyeka, Mikkel Damsgaard, Igor Thiago, Romelle Donovan.

4 Dec 2025, 12:23:54 am IST Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Score: Premier League Table Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Arsenal 13 9 3 1 +18 30 2 Manchester City 14 9 1 4 +16 28 3 Chelsea 13 7 3 3 +12 24 4 Aston Villa 13 7 3 3 +5 24 5 Brighton and Hove Albion 13 6 4 3 +5 22 6 Sunderland 13 6 4 3 +4 22 7 Manchester United 13 6 3 4 +1 21 8 Liverpool 13 7 0 6 0 21 9 Everton 14 6 3 5 -2 21 10 Crystal Palace 13 5 5 3 +6 20 11 Tottenham Hotspur 14 5 4 5 +5 19 12 Brentford 13 6 1 6 +1 19 13 Newcastle United 14 5 4 5 +1 19 14 Bournemouth 14 5 4 5 -3 19 15 Fulham 14 5 2 7 -3 17 16 Nottingham Forest 13 3 3 7 -9 12 17 West Ham United 13 3 2 8 -12 11 18 Leeds United 13 3 2 8 -12 11 19 Burnley 13 3 1 9 -12 10 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 0 2 11 -21 2

4 Dec 2025, 01:12:50 am IST Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Score: Kick Off! The whistle goes and we’re underway at the Emirates! Brentford roll it back from the centre spot, and the noise in north London lifts as both sides settle in early.

4 Dec 2025, 01:14:50 am IST Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Score: GOAL! | 11' ARS 1-0 BRE Merino does it again! Another towering header and another ruthless finish from the midfielder turned makeshift No.9. He rises brilliantly between the centre-backs and powers it home. Playing ahead of big summer signing Gyokeres, he’s making the role his own, pure instinct, perfect timing, Arsenal take the lead.

4 Dec 2025, 01:25:53 am IST Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Score: 25' ARS 1-0 BRE Despite Arsenal's dominance of the ball, Brentford remain threatening when going forward. The visitors had the best chance of the night to equalise when Schade's header crashed against the crossbar and ricocheted outside. White comes forward and attempts to play a cross, but it goes behind for a corner. The game is opening up.

4 Dec 2025, 01:37:31 am IST Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Score: 37' ARS 1-0 BRE What a chance for Madueke! Calafiori frees Rice with a first-time ball, and the Arsenal midfielder cuts it back beautifully towards the onrushing Madueke. It looked certain to be the second goal, but Rico Henry did brilliantly to cut the danger out.

4 Dec 2025, 01:44:01 am IST Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Score: 44' ARS 1-0 BRE Mosquera's night looks to be done as he walks off injured, and Timber replaces him. A real shame for the young defender, having to go off before half time in only his second Premier League start.

4 Dec 2025, 01:48:42 am IST Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Score: HT | ARS 1-0 BRE Tony Harrington blows the whislte to bring the first half to an end. Arsenal hae a slender leader courtesy of Merino, but Brenftord came close to equalising through Schade. A big second half awaits.

4 Dec 2025, 02:04:34 am IST Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Score: Second Half Starts! | ARS 1-0 BRE Both players are out of the tunnel, and the Gunners get the second half underway. The home side dominated most of the match, but the tie is very much alive, and neither side have opted to make any changes at the break. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arsenal (@arsenal)

4 Dec 2025, 02:19:32 am IST Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Score: 61' ARS 1-0 BRE An hour of football has been played, and it has been a really slow start from both sides. The managers have realsied that, and both sides are making wholesale changes to the playing XI to inject some fresh legs. BRentford bring on Igor Thiago, Damsgaard, and Henderson. Making way are Schade, Jensen, and Janelt. Meanwhile, the Geunners brings on Saka and Eze, and they will take the places of Madueke and Martinelli.

4 Dec 2025, 02:25:40 am IST Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Score: 66' ARS 1-0 BRE Drama in the box!! Arsenal build up well in front of the Brentford area, and Calafiori sorts his feet out before having a powerful low effort. Roefs does well to get a hand on it. Merino challenges for the loose ball and goes down, but the referee waves play on.

4 Dec 2025, 02:33:26 am IST Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Score: 74' ARS 1-0 BRE Arsenal are knocking on Brentford's door, with Merino having a terrific opportunity to tap in from close range. However, his effort creeps just wide of the post. The Bees respond with a double change. Pinnock and Henry come off, with Lewis-Potter and Collins coming on.

4 Dec 2025, 02:43:05 am IST Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Score: 84' ARS 1-0 BRE Rice seems to be struggling a bit, and after getting some treatment from the physios, he is brought off by Arteta and is replaced by Gyokeres. The Swedish striker will look to seal the deal for the Gunners, with Merino likely to push down into the midfield.

4 Dec 2025, 02:48:43 am IST Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Score: 89' ARS 1-0 BRE How did that not go in?! Calafiori did superbly to run with the ball, go past Collins and have a low shot at goal. Kelleher did well to get a hand on it, and Saka tried to poke the lose ball in but put it wide under pressure.

4 Dec 2025, 02:50:20 am IST Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE Score: GOAL! | 90+1' ARS 2-0 BRE Saka seals the match for Arsenal! Merino turns provider this time, finding the winger with a terrific through pass. Saka had the option of cutting it back for Gyokeres but opted to have a shot instead. Keller gets a good hand on it, but it bounces over the line nevertheless.