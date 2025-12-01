Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal, Premier League: Spoils Shared At Stamford Bridge As Caicedo Sees Red

Arsenal failed to win a Premier League game in which their opponents received a first-half red card for the first time since August 2010 against Liverpool

Mikel Merino equalised for Arsenal
Mikel Merino equalised for Arsenal
  • Moises Caicedo sent off for foul on Mikel Merino

  • Trevoh Chalobah headed home Chelsea's opener in 48th minute

  • Mikel Merino equalised for Arsenal 11 minutes later

Chelsea overcame Moises Caicedo's first-half dismissal to hold on for a point against Premier League leaders Arsenal in a chaotic 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal went into Sunday's derby aiming to move seven points clear at the summit, but they had to settle for a share of the spoils despite playing the majority of the contest with a numerical advantage.

After a frantic opening 30 minutes in which Bukayo Saka tested Robert Sanchez and Enzo Fernandez looked dangerous at the other end, Caicedo saw red not long before half-time.

Caicedo snapped in on Mikel Merino, but his studs were up and his challenge was late. After a VAR review, referee Anthony Taylor upgraded his initial yellow card to a red.

Yet Chelsea started the second half brilliantly, with Trevoh Chalobah heading home from Reece James' excellent corner in the 48th minute.

Arsenal restored parity 11 minutes later, though, with Saka getting the better of Marc Cucurella before crossing in for Merino, who headed in from close range. Seven of the Spain international's 10 Premier League goals have now come with his head.

Sanchez made a diving stop to deny Merino a second, and prevent Arsenal from taking all three points, in the 88th minute, as Chelsea held firm for a result that proves they are certainly able to compete with the title favourites.

Data Debrief: Chelsea show their grit 

For only the second time since the start of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal started a Premier League game without either of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, and though David Raya was not tested early on, the Gunners' defence did seem shaky, with Fernandez and Estevao looking sharp for the hosts.

But Caicedo became the seventh Chelsea player to receive a red card against Arsenal in the Premier League, and the first since David Luiz in September 2017, and that made the Blues' task even harder.

Yet Chelsea, who have now drawn three straight home games against the Gunners, can take plenty of pride from their defensive work. Arsenal managed just eight shots, which was their fewest in a Premier League game since October 2024 at Bournemouth (six).

Indeed, the Gunners failed to win a Premier League game in which their opponents received a first-half red card for the first time since August 2010 against Liverpool, a 1-1 draw with Joe Cole sent off for the Reds.   

