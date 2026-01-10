Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga: Late Chukwuemeka Strike Seals Six-Goal Classic

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2025-26: Carney Chukwuemeka struck late as Dortmund rescued a dramatic 3-3 draw in Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund match report Bundesliga 2025-26 Carney Chukwuemeka
Borussia Dortmund's goalscorer Carney Chukwuemeka
  • Borussia Dortmund rescued a 3-3 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga

  • Borussia Dortmund led twice through Maximilian Beier and Felix Nmecha, but Eintracht Frankfurt briefly led via Mahmoud Dahoud’s stoppage-time curler

  • Carney Chukwuemeka’s 95th-minute rebound secured a point for Dortmund

Carney Chukwuemeka salvaged a point for Borussia Dortmund in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Eintracht had twice come from behind before taking a late lead, but Dortmund fought to the very end to avoid walking away empty-handed.

Dortmund hit the front in the 10th minute, with Maximilian Beier not even breaking stride as he ran onto Julian Ryerson's drilled cross and fired a first-time finish past Kaua Santos.

Gregor Kobel denied Can Uzun soon after, before Serhou Guirassy gave Eintracht a way back into the match. He kicked through the back of Robin Koch in an attempted clearance, and Uzun made no mistake from 12 yards.

Felix Nmecha then restored Dortmund's lead 68 minutes in, drilling his low shot in off the foot of the left post.

But that advantage lasted just three minutes as Eintracht's new loan signing Arnaud Kalimuendo's throughball cut open Dortmund's defence to play in Younes Ebnoutalib, who rifled the equaliser in.

Nathaniel Brown then had to be alert to clear off the line after a mix-up between Kaua Santos and Arthur Theate sent the ball bouncing towards goal, while Nico Schlotterbeck thundered a header off the bar.

Mahmoud Dahoud then looked to have snatched a win with a stunning curling effort from the left of the box in the 92nd minute, but just three minutes later, Chukwuemeka had the final say, turning in the rebound of his own blocked shot from close range.

Data Debrief: Drama to the very end

The momentum kept shifting throughout the brilliant game, but both teams will probably feel they did enough to win it.

Dortmund led the expected goals (xG) battle, with 2.38 xG to Eintracht's 1.83, while the Black and Yellow also had more shots (16 to 12), though both sides had six efforts on target.

It was, overall, an impressive attacking display from Dortmund, who have now scored in their last 24 Bundesliga matches.

They have also extended their unbeaten streak to nine matches, though they are now eight points behind runaway leaders Bayern Munich, who are yet to play this weekend.

