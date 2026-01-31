Eintracht Frankfurt Vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview, Bundesliga: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need

Bayer Leverkusen arrive in Frankfurt on the back of a league win over Werder Bremen
Eintracht sit eighth after a prolonged winless run and have struggled to protect leads
Leverkusen, sixth and chasing the Champions League places, have dominated recent meetings
Kasper Hjulmand insisted his Bayer Leverkusen cannot take anything from Eintracht Frankfurt's recent poor form.
Eintracht are on a seven-game winless run in all competitions, and are down to eighth in the Bundesliga.
Leverkusen, meanwhile, got back to winning ways last time out in the league by beating Werder Bremen 1-0.
They then dispatched Villarreal 3-0 in the Champions League to seal their place in the knockout-stage play-offs.
But Hjulmand warned against any complacency going up against an out-of-form Eintracht.
He said: "It doesn't make anything more difficult or easier. It's the same.
"You never know how a match will go, so our focus is fully on our game, our football and our performance.
"It's always difficult against Frankfurt, especially in Frankfurt. Both wins lately have been very good for us.
"They were very important. Now we've got another important game ahead of us.
"We're going there to build on our good performances and to bring a win back to Leverkusen."
Leverkusen sit sixth, four points adrift of the Champions League places.
Their leading scorer, Patrik Schick, is without a goal since the turn of the year, but Hjulmand is not concerned.
"He may not have scored this year, but he's performed well," the Dane added. "He was very important in our play. The goals will come, for sure."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Eintracht Frankfurt – Arnaud Kalimuendo
Kalimuendo has scored in his last two Bundesliga matches and has three goal involvements in four appearances in all competitions for Eintracht (three goals, one assist).
He has already surpassed his return of two goals in 14 appearances in all competitions for Nottingham Forest.
Bayer Leverkusen – Janis Blaswich
Blaswich kept a clean sheet in his first Bundesliga start for Leverkusen last time out – only Fabian Giefer and Bernd Leno have done so in their first two Bundesliga starts for the Werkself.
He is set to make his 50th Bundesliga appearance.
MATCH PREDICTION: BAYER LEVERKUSEN WIN
Eintracht have dropped points from a winning position in each of their last four Bundesliga matches – five in a row would equal their club record, which last occurred between November and December 2020.
In their four Bundesliga matches in 2026, Eintracht have already dropped 10 points from winning positions, the most in the league, after they had only dropped two points in their first 15 league matches this season.
Eintracht have conceded 42 goals in this Bundesliga season, the joint-most in the league alongside Heidenheim, which is a new club record after 19 Bundesliga matches. They have also conceded three goals in each of their last four Bundesliga games; five consecutive games with three or more goals conceded would be a joint club record, having only happened in the top-flight in October/November 1976.
Leverkusen have lost three of their last five Bundesliga away games (W2), failing to score in all three defeats. Previously, Die Werkself had been unbeaten in 37 consecutive Bundesliga away matches, a new league record.
None of the 81 Bundesliga encounters between Eintracht and Leverkusen have ended goalless – no other fixture has been played as often in the league's history without a 0-0 draw occurring.
Eintracht have lost their last six Bundesliga matches against Leverkusen, conceding 20 goals in the process.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Eintracht Frankfurt – 33.3%
Draw – 24.8%
Bayer Leverkusen – 41.9%