FA Cup 3rd Round Wrap: Oxford Survive Shootout Drama As Wigan And Port Vale Stun Rivals

FA Cup 2025-26 3rd Round Wrap: Oxford United edged past MK Dons on penalties after extra time, while League One Wigan Athletic shocked Preston North End and Port Vale reached the fourth round for the first time in over a decade on Friday night

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
FA Cup 2025-26 Third Round Friday Wrap Oxford United Wigan Athletic Port Vale
Oxford United celebrate their FA Cup third-round win.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Oxford United overturned a deficit and won 4-3 on penalties against MK Dons after a 1-1 draw

  • League One Wigan Athletic claimed a surprise 1-0 victory over Championship promotion hopefuls Preston

  • Port Vale progressed to the fourth round for the first time since 2013-14 with a 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town

Oxford United had to come from behind and overcome penalties to reach the FA Cup fourth round against a spirited MK Dons.

Newly appointed head coach Matt Bloomfield watched on as the Championship fell behind, but with the scoreline 1-1 after extra time, Oxford triumphed 4-3 on penalties.

It looked like the U's poor league form was haunting them after Aaron Collins guided Connor Lemonheigh-Evans' delivery into the back of the net from close range.

But the visitors struck back seven minutes after the break, with Will Lankshear finding the equaliser, though neither team could find a second goal.

In the shootout, United scored all four of the penalties they took, with MK Dons falling at the final hurdle as Jonathan Leko missed, putting them on the back foot before Matt Ingram emerged as the hero by keeping out Lemonheigh-Evans' attempt.

There was a shock elsewhere, though, as League One Wigan Athletic edged to a 1-0 win over Preston North End at Deepdale.

Preston are chasing a promotion spot in the Championship but came unstuck on Friday as they had 12 shots without any success.

Related Content
Related Content

Teenager Harrison Bettoni netted the winner in the 75th minute, becoming the youngest player to score in the competition this season from the first round onwards (18 years, 169 days).

Port Vale are also through to the fourth round for the first time since 2013-14, after a 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town.

Jonathan Brady made a winning start to life in the dugout, thanks to Jordan Shipley's goal in first-half stoppage time.

Data Debrief: Oxford end long wait for fourth round

Not since 2019-20 had Oxford made it past the third round of the FA Cup, but they just about scraped through.

They had 18 shots to MK Dons' 13, but the hosts produced 2.25 expected goals (xG), with goalscorer Collins contributing 1.79 to that total, more than Oxford (1.4 xG) managed as a team.

And it was a sorry day for MK Dons manager Paul Warne, who has now been eliminated in seven of his eight FA Cup third-round ties.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Defending Champs Look To Recover After Opening Loss

  2. India Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up: Boys In Blue Strike Early After Posting 375-Run Target

  3. Japan Vs Tanzania LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Bakrania’s Gritty 53 Lifts Tanzania To 204/9

  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Ali Raza Grabs His 3rd Wicket As BAN Slip To 152/7

  5. 'Right Where I Have To Be': Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Snub; Seeks More Prep Time For Tests

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Update: Fog, Cold Conditions Intensify; Relief Expected from January 12

  2. 'Unsettling Precedent': I-PAC On ED Raids At Its Premises

  3. No Closure: Ankita Bhandari’s Family Seeks SC Monitored CBI Probe

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Walking In Freedom: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Released From Tihar Jail

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

  2. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  3. India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Early Conclusion Of Free Trade Agreement Talks

  4. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  5. US-India Trade Deal Stalled As Modi Didn’t Call Trump: Commerce Secretary Lutnick

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener