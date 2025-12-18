Resort Linked To Eknath Shinde’s Brother Supplied Food To Drug Unit: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders claimed that food arrangements for workers at the illegal unit were provided through the resort, raising questions about possible links between the establishment and the operation.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
maharashtra deputy cm eknath shinde
They demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter, stressing that those involved should be held accountable regardless of political connections. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shiv Sena (UBT) has alleged that a resort owned by Deputy Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s brother supplied food to a shed where an illegal drug-manufacturing unit was operating in Pune district.

  • The party has demanded a fair and comprehensive investigation, questioning possible links between the resort and the illegal operation.

  • Police say the probe is ongoing, while political parties trade accusations, with the ruling side dismissing the claims as politically motivated.

A resort owned by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s brother allegedly supplied food to a shed that was being used to run an illegal drug-manufacturing unit, according to claims made by Shiv Sena (UBT).

The allegation surfaced amid an ongoing investigation into a drug racket busted in Pune district.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders claimed that food arrangements for workers at the illegal unit were provided through the resort, raising questions about possible links between the establishment and the operation. They demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter, stressing that those involved should be held accountable regardless of political connections.

Police officials have stated that investigations are ongoing and that all angles are being examined. No official confirmation has yet been made regarding the resort’s direct involvement, and authorities said action would be taken based on evidence.

Related Content
Related Content

The issue has triggered political sparring, with opposition parties accusing the government of shielding influential individuals, while the ruling side has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

  2. Mustafizur Rahman Set To Miss Eight Days In IPL 2026 Due To New Zealand ODI Duty - Report

  3. SMAT Final: Ishan Kishan Serves Notice To Selectors With 45-Ball Hundred For Jharkhand - Watch

  4. Ashes 2025-26 Witnesses Rare India-Pakistan Unity Through Umpiring Duo

  5. Snicko Controversy Rages On At The Ashes As Jamie Smith Decisions Leave Both Teams Furious

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  5. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Where Are The Young Turks?

  2. The Insurance Bill: Beyond the Surface Rhetoric

  3. Male Recipients Asked To Return Bihar Women’s Scheme Money, Say Funds Already Spent

  4. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  5. Why The 'VB G RAM G' Bill Is Being Seen As The Death Of MGNREGA?

Entertainment News

  1. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  2. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  3. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  5. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  2. EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel PM Netanyahu On Deepening Bilateral Ties

  3. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  4. Trump Orders Complete Blockade Of Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Venezuela

  5. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm