A resort owned by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s brother allegedly supplied food to a shed that was being used to run an illegal drug-manufacturing unit, according to claims made by Shiv Sena (UBT).
The allegation surfaced amid an ongoing investigation into a drug racket busted in Pune district.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders claimed that food arrangements for workers at the illegal unit were provided through the resort, raising questions about possible links between the establishment and the operation. They demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter, stressing that those involved should be held accountable regardless of political connections.
Police officials have stated that investigations are ongoing and that all angles are being examined. No official confirmation has yet been made regarding the resort’s direct involvement, and authorities said action would be taken based on evidence.
The issue has triggered political sparring, with opposition parties accusing the government of shielding influential individuals, while the ruling side has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.