Eknath Shinde Says Dog Bite Cases Near 30 Lakh In Maharashtra But Data Tells A Different Story

Maharashtra reported over 30 lakh dog bite cases in six years, with 30 rabies deaths between 2021 and 2023, according to Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.
Official PIB releases and parliamentary data, however, show a lower figure of around 23 lakh dog bite cases.
The mismatch in numbers has raised concerns about data accuracy and its impact on public health planning and rabies control measures
Maharashtra has recorded more than 30 lakh dog bite cases over the last six years, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the state assembly on Wednesday. He added that 30 people died due to rabies between 2021 and 2023, highlighting what he called a worrying rise in dog bite incidents across both rural and urban regions.
Shinde said the state has been witnessing a “significant increase” in such cases and stressed the need for stricter control measures and vaccination drives.
However, figures from official data sources paint a different picture. According to multiple releases from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and responses given in Parliament, Maharashtra recorded around 23 lakh dog bite cases during the same six-year period — notably lower than the number quoted by the deputy CM.
Supreme Court Decision On Rising Dog Bite Cases
The Supreme Court on November 7 expressed concern over the "alarming rise" in dog bite cases in institutional areas such as educational centres and hospitals, directing that such stray dogs be relocated to designated shelters.
A special three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria issued several directions in the ongoing stray dogs case. The court instructed authorities to remove cattle and other stray animals from highways and expressways and ensure their relocation to appropriate shelters.
The bench also ordered authorities to prevent stray dogs from entering the premises of government and private educational institutions and hospitals to avert dog bite incidents.