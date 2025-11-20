Public Outrage Mounts In Mumbai Over Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Crackdown

Mumbai’s stray dog crisis reveals a governance failure in which judicial expectations, civic limits, and public anxieties collide, leaving thousands of animals in limbo.

Jinit Parmar
Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
animal lovers protest
Mumbai: Animal lovers stage a protest against the Supreme Court's recent order directing authorities to remove stray dogs from institutional areas such as schools, hospitals, railway stations and bus stands, and shift them to designated shelters, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Residents across Mumbai protested in multiple neighbourhoods against the Supreme Court’s order to relocate stray dogs, calling it “unfair,” “inhumane,” and a “disgrace to the institution.”

  • Protestors argued that Mumbai’s eight functional shelters cannot accommodate even a fraction of the city’s 100,000 stray dogs, warning that forced relocation will lead to overcrowding, disease, and cruelty due to the city’s lack of long-term, humane facilities.

  • Demonstrators emphasised that community dogs are integral to local ecosystems and urged authorities to prioritise sterilisation, decentralised shelters, and realistic coordination, rather than reactive mass relocation that risks creating a humanitarian crisis.

The anger began simmering outside housing societies and municipal offices, and by the weekend, it had spilt onto the streets of Dadar, Bandra, Mulund, Andheri and parts of South Mumbai. Students, senior citizens, animal feeders, delivery workers, housing society residents and even daily-wage workers stood shoulder to shoulder, holding placards that read “Dogs Are Not Disposable”, “Justice for the Voiceless”, and “Supreme Court, Hear Us Too.”

Many protestors described the Supreme Court’s order mandating the relocation of street dogs as “a disgrace to the institution” and “deeply unfair to animals whose only crime is existing.” They accused the judiciary and the State government of showing a “shocking lack of humanity” toward community dogs who have lived peacefully in neighbourhoods for years. “This is not justice. This is cruelty in the name of law,” said 52-year-old Malti Khedekar, who feeds strays in Dadar. “If the Supreme Court can’t protect the innocent, then what hope do these animals have? We will not allow our dogs to be taken away.”

Related Content
Related Content

Across Bandra, teenagers and elderly residents stood together at Carter Road with bowls of water beside their protest banners. “We grew up with these dogs,” said a 17-year-old boy. “They are part of our community. Forcing them into overcrowded shelters is torture, and we won’t stay silent.”

In Mulund East, a proposed 1,000-dog shelter sparked fresh outrage. Residents said their opposition was not anti-animal but against mismanagement. Still, many joined the broader movement, insisting the solution can’t come at the cost of the dogs. The protest included domestic workers in Sion, corporate employees in Lower Parel, retired couples in Vile Parle, and college students in Bandra. The diversity revealed Mumbai’s deep bond with its strays. Dozens marched with their adopted community dogs, some carrying them as symbols of the battle ahead.

Mumbai is home to around 100,000 stray dogs, but the city has only eight functional shelters to house them, a stark mismatch that has thrown both the animals and the civic administration into turmoil, reports showed. Recent directives to relocate stray dogs from public spaces have triggered a wave of concern among residents, activists and animal feeders, who warn that the city is simply not equipped to handle such a massive shift.

Vijay Rangare, animal activist and former president, People for Animals (PFA) – Mumbai, Maharashtra, said that one shelter with quality services costs Rs 20 lakh to build and houses around 100 dogs. “Will the BMC build a shelter that costs Rs 20 lakh which is for 100 dogs. To house Mumbai’s dogs, they will need to allocate crores. Does the BMC have the budget to do so?” he asked. On BMC’s decision to build a shelter in Mulund, Rangare said: “We are in talks with the Veterinary and other departments of the state government. They went on with the decision to make a shelter but did not consult us. If needed we will protest for the rights of the dogs,” Rangare said.

If even a third of the city’s stray population were to be relocated, Mumbai would require shelter space for at least 40,000 dogs. However, the city has no long-term shelters for ABC-compliant community dogs.

With the average lifespan of a stray dog reaching up to 12–15 years, shelters need to be long-term, humane and professionally staffed, not holding centres created overnight to comply with court orders, protestors argued.

The Supreme Court’s directive to remove strays from public and institutional areas has increased pressure. The order requires dogs to be sterilised and vaccinated before being moved. But it does not answer a key question: where will these dogs go? Protestors also said the judiciary failed to consider operational realities. Its instructions sound humane, but overlook the city’s infrastructure. Relocation without new capacity may push healthy street dogs into overcrowded, poorly managed shelters.

Role of community dogs in the urban ecosystem

Community dogs play a vital role in local ecosystems and are often fed, cared for, and protected by residents. Forced relocation will cause stress, disease and a breakdown of existing sterilisation patterns. The focus should instead be on expanding animal birth control programmes, creating decentralised shelters and improving coordination between residents and municipal officials.

The broader issue goes beyond a single neighbourhood. Mumbai’s stray dog crisis reflects a deeper governance failure, one where judicial expectations, civic limitations and public anxieties collide, leaving thousands of animals at risk. Without a clear blueprint for expanding shelters, hiring trained staff, ensuring humane conditions and strengthening sterilisation drives, the city risks turning a public health directive into a humanitarian crisis. For now, the stray dogs of Mumbai, loyal, territorial, often beloved members of local communities, wait in silence as humans debate their fate. Their future will depend on whether the city and the State can move beyond reactive measures and adopt a compassionate, long-term vision. Anything less would be yet another betrayal of the most vulnerable beings who share this city with us.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Monty Panesar Claps Back At Steve Smith's Mastermind Jibe: Here's What Ex-England Spinner Said

  2. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Only Indians In Marquee Set - Report

  3. Smriti Mandhana Confirms Engagement To Singer Palash Muchhal Through Funny Instagram Reel - Video

  4. Australia Vs England 1st Test Prediction, Ashes 2025/26: Check Head-To-Head Records And Achievable Milestones

  5. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Weather, Likely Playing XI And More For The Guwahati Decider – Key Talking Points

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Bihar CM For Record 10th Term

  2. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Nitish Kumar's Political Journey: Rise, Fall, Rise To 10-Time CM

  5. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave and Fog Alert: 50 Districts Affected Through November 25

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  2. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  3. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  4. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  5. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

US News

  1. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  2. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  3. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  4. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  5. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

World News

  1. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

  2. Senior US Military Delegation Visits Kyiv Amid Reports Of US-Russia Peace Framework

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. UK Warns Russia Over Spy Ship Yantar After Laser Incident With RAF Pilots

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs