Dogs Celebrated, Loyalties Honoured: Nepal’s Kukur Tihar Festival

More than just a religious ritual, Kukur Tihar serves as a reminder of humanity’s bond with animals — a day when loyalty, service and companionship are honoured through flowers, food and faith.

Jinit Parmar
Jinit Parmar
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dogs Celebrated, Loyalties Honoured: Nepal’s Kukur Tihar Festival
Beyond its religious origins, the festival highlights Nepal’s deep cultural respect for all living beings. Photo: X.com
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kukur Tihar, Nepal’s annual dog worship festival held on October 20, 2025, honours the loyalty and companionship of dogs by adorning them with garlands, applying tikas, and offering special food.

  • The tradition, rooted in Hindu mythology, venerates dogs as messengers of Yama, the god of death, and symbolises protection, gratitude, and respect for all living beings.

  • This year, Kukur Tihar coincides with Laxmi Puja, blending the worship of animals and the goddess of wealth, and highlighting Nepal’s unique cultural ethos of harmony between faith, humans, and animals.

As lamps light up homes and marigolds brighten the streets of Nepal, one of the country’s most touching traditions takes centre stage — the worship of dogs. Known as Kukur Tihar, or the Dog Festival, this annual celebration forms the second day of Nepal’s five-day Tihar festival and honours the loyalty, love and protection dogs bring to human lives.

The festival, observed this year on October 20, 2025, sees dogs — both pets and strays — bathed, adorned with garlands of marigold, and marked with a red tika on their foreheads. They are then offered special treats such as meat, milk, eggs and dog food. The ritual is not confined to households alone — even street dogs are decorated and fed, reflecting the inclusive spirit of the celebration.

The roots of Kukur Tihar lie deep in Hindu mythology. Dogs are considered the messengers and gatekeepers of Yama, the god of death, and worshipping them is believed to bring protection from untimely death and misfortune. The Mahabharata further reinforces this reverence — when Yudhishthira, the eldest Pandava, refuses to enter heaven without his faithful dog, it symbolises unconditional loyalty and companionship.

Related Content
Related Content

Beyond its religious origins, the festival highlights Nepal’s deep cultural respect for all living beings. Animal welfare groups across Kathmandu and other cities use the day to care for and feed stray dogs, promote adoption drives, and raise awareness about compassion towards animals. For the Nepal Police and Armed Police Force, it is also a day to honour their canine units, recognising the service of dogs in rescue and security operations.

This year, Kukur Tihar coincides with Laxmi Puja, the day devoted to worshipping the goddess of wealth and prosperity. The overlap of these two observances adds symbolic depth — as homes welcome wealth and good fortune, they also express gratitude to animals that safeguard and share their lives.

Tihar itself is celebrated from October 19 to 23, with each day dedicated to a different being — crows, dogs, cows, oxen, and finally, the bond between brothers and sisters. The shifting dates each year are determined by the lunar calendar, falling in the Hindu month of Kartik.

More than just a religious ritual, Kukur Tihar serves as a reminder of humanity’s bond with animals — a day when loyalty, service and companionship are honoured through flowers, food and faith. In Nepal’s streets and homes alike, the sight of dogs proudly wearing garlands stands as a testament to gratitude, kindness and shared existence.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Siraj Bowls Maiden After Arshdeep Strikes | Australia 11/1 (3)

  2. India Vs England Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: IND-W Eyeing Early Wickets | ENG-W 11/0 (2)

  3. Afghan Cricketers' Deaths: Rashid Khan Omits PSL Franchise Lahore Qalandars From His X Bio

  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's Eight-Ball Duck His First In Australia - Check Stats

  5. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Says Hostile Australian Experience Shaped Him As Cricketer, Person

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  4. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  5. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. The Mayo College Sesquicentennial 2025

  4. China Eastern Airlines To Resume Shanghai-Delhi Flights From November 9

  5. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Sends 7,200 Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Pakistan Army Chief Warns India Of 'Decisive Respons' Amid Nuclear Tensions

  5. 'Massive Job' Ahead; Gaza, A 'Wasteland,' Says UN Aid Chief

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike