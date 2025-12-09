How Ignored Notices And Safety Lapses Led To 25 Deaths At Goa Nightclub

Authorities repeatedly served demolition notices to the club, most recently in April 2024, for structural and permit violations. Despite clear instructions, officials took no concrete action.

Jinit Parmar
Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
goa nightclub fire
Goa: Police and forensic personnel inspect the site where a fire killed 25 people at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, in Arpora, Goa, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025 Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Authorities issued multiple demolition notices over several years, and assembly-level complaints cited encroachment and mounting fire-safety violations, yet Romeo Lane took no action against Birch. This persistent inaction, despite successive warnings through 2024, enabled the illegal expansion of the nightclub to continue unchecked.

  • Senior IPS officers allegedly stopped local police and the crime branch from investigating licensing violations or filing an FIR. Opposition leaders accused the government of supporting illegalities for “hafta” collection.

  • When the fire broke out, poor safety norms, blocked exits, and illegal structural changes trapped people inside. Twenty-five died. The owners fled the country, raising more questions about official complicity and accountability.

When fire swept through Birch By Romeo Lane in Goa’s Arpora, killing 25 in minutes, the tragedy was no accident. It marked the culmination of repeated warnings, regulatory failures, and alleged political shielding that let the nightclub operate despite serious violations.

Authorities sent multiple demolition notices to the club, most recently in April 2024, citing structural and permit violations. Despite these orders, they took no substantive action.

Not only that, in August 2025, the issue surfaced again. Sankalp Amonkar, member of the Goa legislative assembly from Mormugao, raised concerns about encroachment on the Arpora land, flagging both illegal expansion and potential environmental violations. Even then, despite the public nature of the warning, no immediate corrective action was taken.

Related Content
Related Content

According to several reports, fire safety audits were either incomplete or not conducted at all, investigators said. Emergency exits were blocked or insufficient, and many interior materials were flammable.

Charred remains at the nightclub where a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa district. At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. - | Photo: PTI
Four Arrested, Officials Suspended; Probe Due In A Week In Goa Nightclub Fire

BY Outlook News Desk

Repeated Fire Safety Warnings Ignored

Yuri Alemao, Leader of the Opposition in the Goa Legislative Assembly and member of the Indian National Congress, accused the BJP government of repeatedly ignoring illegal activities for the sake of "hafta" collection by officers. He told Outlook that the club got a demolition notice from the local body, but the government did nothing, implying the club had government support.

Alemao said, "The government allows illegal clubs, ignoring public outrage, blocked exits, and a lack of safety norms. BJP destroys democracy, damaging our peace and culture."

Two local police units, the Anjuna police station and the crime branch, had issued notices to the owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, seeking documents and operational permissions for the nightclub. But according to an officer familiar with the matter, senior IPS officials intervened and instructed both units to halt their inquiries, the Times of India reported.

The officer said the same IPS officials also pressured local police to close an FIR filed against the club over loud music violations, effectively shielding the establishment from further scrutiny. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, then Anjuna police inspector Prashal Desai was the first to formally question the club’s permissions and licences. However, a senior IPS officer, now retired, allegedly blocked the investigation and instructed Desai to drop the matter, TOI reported.

Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa. At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. - | Photo: PTI
Leaders Demand Accountability After Goa Nightclub Fire Claims 25 Lives

BY Outlook News Desk

Two months later, crime branch DSP Rajesh Kumar issued another notice after being alerted to multiple violations by the club. Kumar called the owners to appear in person with all relevant permissions. But he, too, was stopped by the same IPS officer, preventing the inquiry from moving forward.

When the fire broke out, the effects of years of unchecked violations became devastatingly clear. With no proper emergency exits and chaotic evacuation routes, many guests were trapped inside.

Fire-fighters battled both the blaze and the building’s illegal, maze-like internal layout. What should have been an avoidable, contained incident turned into one of Goa’s worst entertainment-venue tragedies.

Alemao said, "Authorities let the owners flee, showing the government failed after 25 deaths. Police let them escape to Thailand, which is alarming."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Young Indian Guns Up Against Stiff Proteas Challenge

  2. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

  3. India Vs South Africa 1st T20I: How Hardik Pandya's Return Is Going To Benefit Men In Blue?

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Mark Wood Ruled Out Entirely Due To Aggravated Knee Injury; ECB Name Surrey Pacer As Replacement

  5. India Vs South Africa: Has Shubman Gill Become A 'Far More Rounded Player'? Here's What Sanjay Bangar Said

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies as Temperatures Drop Below 10°C, Dense Fog Alert Issued

  2. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave Alert: Kanpur Drops to 4.2°C, Severe Cold from December 8

  3. Justice, Power, and Misogyny: What The Dileep Verdict Unleashed

  4. The Overbridge People: A City That Refused to See 

  5. Madhya Pradesh Weather: Cold Wave Alert as Temperatures Plunge Below 10°C, Fog Forecast

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. Air Ambulance for Khaleda Zia to Land in Dhaka on Tuesday

  3. China Welcomes Putin’s India Visit, Backs Strong Trilateral Ties

  4. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  5. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 9, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  3. Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Leads With Nine Nods | Full List Of Nominees Out

  4. Zelenskyy Meets European Leaders In London To Discuss US Peace Plan

  5. Rajinikanth Confirms Padayappa Sequel Ahead Of His 75th Birthday

  6. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

  7. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees Sharp Decline, Still Crosses Rs 125 Crore Mark

  8. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion