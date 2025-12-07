Leaders Demand Accountability After Goa Nightclub Fire Claims 25 Lives

The fire at Birch by Romeo Lane killed at least 25 people — including tourists and staff — and injured six, with leaders calling it an avoidable tragedy caused by alleged safety lapses.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Goa nightclub fire tragedy
Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa. At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary of this article

  • Congress, AAP, and national leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and President Murmu, called for a comprehensive investigation and strict accountability after the Arpora nightclub blaze.

  • AAP leaders criticised the Goa government for inaction on reported violations, questioning how the nightclub received clearances despite not following required norms.

The Congress on Sunday demanded a thorough investigation and strict accountability following the devastating nightclub fire in Goa that left 25 people dead, with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi describing it as a criminal failure of safety and governance.

The blaze erupted at Birch by Romeo Lane, a well-known nightclub in Arpora village in North Goa, early Sunday, killing at least 25 people — including four tourists and 14 staff — and injuring six others.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed his deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the incident.

“This avoidable tragic incident is an irreparable loss, and I pray for the speedy recovery of all those who have been injured.

“Such tragedies call for a comprehensive investigation, strict accountability, and immediate steps to ensure that all fire safety norms are enforced, so that such devastating incidents are never repeated,” Kharge said in a post on X.

Rescue teams, including firefighters and police, rushed to the scene and battled the blaze through the night before bringing it under control. All 23 bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem at the government medical college in Bambolim. - Screengrab
AAP Blames Goa Govt After Arpora Fire Kills 25

BY Outlook News Desk

He also urged Congress workers in the coastal region to extend full support to affected families during this period of grief.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, said he was deeply distressed by the tragedy in Arpora.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured. This is not just an accident; it is a criminal failure of safety and governance. A thorough, transparent probe must fix accountability and ensure such preventable tragedies don't occur again,” Gandhi said in an X post.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K. C. Venugopal also called for accountability, warning that such lapses must not be repeated.

"The fire at a night club in Arpora, Goa, is shocking and I convey my heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims who lost their lives.

"This tragedy took place because of the negligence of the authorities in enforcing fire safety norms. We urge a thorough and impartial investigation to identify those responsible and to ensure accountability, so that such a tragedy is never repeated," he said in a post on X.

Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa. At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. - | Photo: PTI
Twenty-Five People Killed In Goa Nightclub Fire

BY Photo Webdesk

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Goa nightclub fire was "extremely distressing" and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

"The news of the accident in the Arpora area of Goa is extremely distressing. My heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved families. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to their loved ones in this difficult time. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Gupta said.

Her predecessor Atishi, who serves as the Aam Aadmi Party’s in-charge for Goa, said on X that the government "must swiftly investigate the lapses, ensure accountability and take stringent action against those responsible".

"Shocked and pained to learn about the tragic fire at a nightclub in Arpora, Goa. Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this devastating incident," she said.

AAP convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed grief over the loss of lives.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident at Arpora, Goa, that has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. May all those affected find strength and solace during this devastating time," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said she was deeply pained by the tragedy and hoped for the quick recovery of the injured.

"Deeply pained by the tragic fire incident in North Goa district resulting in the loss of precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength during this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the President said in a post on X.

Police confirmed that the fire took place at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, with the deceased including four tourists and 14 staff, while the identities of seven others were yet to be established.

Amit Palekar, AAP’s Goa unit president, questioned on X why no action had been taken against the nightclub despite alleged violations being flagged in the state assembly.

"When CM @DrPramodPSawant admits that the club had not followed norms, how has @BJP4Goa Government led by him and authorities not taken any action so far when the issue was also raised in the assembly. Are you going to make officials, including the Panchayat body, accused for the tragedy?" he wrote.

Palekar further said the Sawant government had lost the "moral right" to stay in power, alleging deep-rooted corruption and failure of administration.

"@PMOIndia should know that your government is responsible for the loss of lives. Black day and shame on you, BJP, utterly shameless and corrupt. How did they get a fire NOC when there was no exit plan shown?" he wrote.

Published At:
Tags

