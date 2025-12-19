Goa Court Extends Police Remand of Nightclub Owner in Fire Case

Ajay Gupta gets four more days in custody as probe continues into deadly Arpora blaze.

PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Goa Nightclub Fire Tragedy
Smoke and flames billow after a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast at a nightclub, in North Goa. At least 23 people were killed in the incident, according to officials. | Photo: PTI
  • A Goa court extended the police remand of Ajay Gupta, co-owner of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, by four days.

  • The December 6 fire at the Arpora nightclub killed 25 people, including staff and tourists.

  • Eight arrests have been made so far, while a lookout notice is out against another owner, a British citizen.

A Goa court on Thursday extended by four days the police remand of Ajay Gupta, co-owner of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, where a devastating fire on December 6 killed 25 persons.

Gupta was arrested from New Delhi on December 10. A court in Mapusa had remanded him in police custody for seven days at the time.

Gupta was presented before the lower court, which sent him to four-day police custody as his initial remand was expiring, his advocate Rohan Desai told reporters.

Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a massive fire killed 25 people, upon their arrival in New Delhi. The brothers were deported from Thailand on Tuesday and taken into custody by Delhi and Goa police as soon as they landed in Delhi. - | Photo: PTI
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Brought To Goa

BY Outlook News Desk

"Gupta had complained about back pain. The court ordered his medical examination, after which he was allowed use of a mattress in custody. He was examined by a specialised doctor at Goa Medical College and Hospital near here," the lawyer said.

Twenty-five persons, including 20 staff members and five tourists, were killed in the major blaze at the nightclub at Arpora in North Goa around midnight of December 6.

Gupta had, during the day, filed an bail application.

So far, eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case, including Gupta, and two other owners - Gaurav Luthra and his brother Saurabh - who were deported from Thailand.

Five other staffers of the nightclub arrested in the case are Rajiv Modak (Corporate General Manager), Priyanshu Thakur (Gate Manager), Rajveer Singhania (Bar Manager), Vivek Singh (General Manager) and Bharat Karan Singh Kohli (employee).

A Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against Surinder Kumar Khosla, another owner of the nightclub who is a British citizen, police said.

