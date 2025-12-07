AAP Blames Goa Govt After Arpora Fire Kills 25

AAP says CM Sawant's government has "lost moral right to rule" after nightclub blaze.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Goa Arpora fire
Rescue teams, including firefighters and police, rushed to the scene and battled the blaze through the night before bringing it under control. All 23 bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem at the government medical college in Bambolim. Photo: Screengrab
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Fire at Arpora nightclub Birch kills 25, injures six.

  • AAP accuses Goa govt of ignoring violations despite prior warnings.

  • Palekar, Kejriwal blame BJP govt for administrative failure and demand accountability.

Following the deaths of 25 people in a nightclub fire in Arpora, the Goa AAP asserted on Sunday that the government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had lost the "moral right" to remain in office since it was unable to maintain control over the government in the coastal state.

After midnight, a fire broke out at Birch, located near Romeo Lane, a popular party spot in Arpora village, approximately 25 km from the state capital, Panaji. Six people were hurt in the incident, and up to 25 people—including visitors and employees—were killed.

Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa. At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. - | Photo: PTI
Death Toll Reaches 25 In Goa Nightclub Fire; Dance Floor Blaze Trapped Victims

BY Outlook News Desk

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa unit president Amit Palekar, in a post on X, questioned why the BJP-led state government had not taken any action against the nightclub, which had allegedly not followed norms despite the issue being raised in the state assembly.

"When CM @DrPramodPSawant admits that the club had not followed norms, how has @BJP4Goa Government led by him and authorities not taken any action so far when the issue was also raised in the assembly. Are you going to make officials, including the Panchayat body, accused for the tragedy?" he wrote.

Palekar further claimed that the Sawant-led government had lost the "moral right" to stay in power, as it had failed to control the administration, which had become "corrupt to the core".

"@PMOIndia should know that your government is responsible for the loss of lives. Black day and shame on you, BJP, utterly shameless and corrupt. How did they get a fire NOC when there was no exit plan shown?" he wrote in the post.

Meanwhile, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal condoled the loss of lives.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident at Arpora, Goa, that has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. May all those affected find strength and solace during this devastating time," he stated in a post on X. 

Published At:
Tags

