Nightclub Cylinder Blast In Goa's Arpora Claims 23 Lives

At about midnight on Saturday, a gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen of a nightclub in Arpora village, North Goa. The blast sparked a massive fire that quickly engulfed the club, leading to the deaths of 23 people. Most of the victims were kitchen staff of the club; among them were three women. Officials said that three died from burn injuries, while the remaining succumbed to suffocation. A few tourists — described as “three to four” — were also among the dead.
Rescue teams, including firefighters and police, rushed to the scene and battled the blaze through the night before bringing it under control. All 23 bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem at the government medical college in Bambolim.
Preliminary investigations suggest serious violations of fire-safety norms at the venue, a club named “Birch by Romeo Lane,” which opened last year in a popular tourist area. The state authorities have ordered a detailed probe; club management and any officials who permitted its operation despite safety lapses may face legal action.
A high-level inspection is underway to review fire safety compliance across all clubs in the area, as the tragedy raises pressing questions around emergency exits, gas safety systems, and oversight.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X said: "The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."