Outlook 30-Year Re-Plug: Bombay Gang Wars And Mumbai’s Survival Story

Veteran journalist Ajith Pillai looked at how the thriving nexus between Mumbai’s business community and the underworld receives a jolt as patrons of the mafia increasingly become the targets of intense inter-gang rivalry. In the article titled The Seven-minute Ambush, the magazine looked at the life and death of Thakiyuddin Wahid, founder and managing director of the now-defunct East-West Airlines, the first scheduled private airline in the country and how he was murdered in Mumbai’ gang war scene.