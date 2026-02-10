Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Bawana Businessman’s Murder

Social media post names Lawrence Bishnoi-linked gangs; police probe extortion angle

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
crime
Woman Alleges Police Role in Lover’s Murder After ‘Corpse Wedding’ Photo: | representational image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A social media post purportedly issued in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing of 35-year-old businessman Vaibhav Gandhi in Delhi’s Bawana industrial area.

  • Police have formed multiple teams to verify the authenticity of the post and are probing organised crime and extortion links, with the Special Cell joining the investigation.

  • Gandhi was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants near his factory on Monday; CCTV footage and digital footprints of the accounts named in the post are being analysed.

On Tuesday, a social media post allegedly made in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder of a businessman who had been shot dead by gunmen in the Bawana industrial region here the day before.

Multiple teams have been formed to ascertain the authenticity of the post and track the assailants, while the scope of the probe has been widened to examine angles of extortion and organised crime links, police said.

The post from an account with the handle "Randeep Malik Anil Pandit" claims that the gangs of Hashim Baba, Jitender Gogi Maan, Kala Rana, and Lawrence Bishnoi carried out the murder.

Vaibhav Gandhi, the victim, was accused of "interfering" with the gangs' operations.

The message further stated in Hindi and English that this incident served as a warning that anyone who interferes with their operations will be removed without warning.

According to police, Gandhi, a 35-year-old plastic granules manufacturer, was shot and killed on Monday afternoon close to his Bawana plant.

He was carrying a laptop bag outside his factory when the incident occurred, at approximately 12:51 p.m. According to their preliminary investigation, three attackers on motorcycles came up to him and tried to take the bag.

"When the victim tried to escape, the assailants chased him for about 40 to 50 metres and fired multiple rounds. One bullet struck him in the chin, causing him to collapse," a senior police officer said.

Related Content
Related Content

The attackers fled the spot with the victim's belongings. Gandhi was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Multiple teams have been constituted to investigate the case. The teams are examining CCTV footage from the Bawana industrial area to identify the shooters and reconstruct their escape route, they said.

Police are also analysing the digital footprint of the social media accounts mentioned in the post -- Randeep Malik and Anil Pandit, USA -- to ascertain their origin and links to known gang members, officials said.

They said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has been connected to multiple murders nationwide, is the reason the Special Cell has been called in.

In one such instance, following an altercation in the Burari neighbourhood last month, Delhi Police detained two suspected gang shooters.

The duo was involved in firing at a gym in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar and at the residence of a businessman in east Delhi as part of an extortion racket. Both accidents resulted in no injuries.

In a social media post shortly after the firings, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took credit.

The message claims that Anil Pandit and the wanted criminal Randeep Malik were responsible for the firing.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Babar-Farhan Stand Lifts Men In Green To 133/2 (14)

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. England Vs West Indies Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Look To Overcome Nepal Scare Against WI

  4. Australia Vs Ireland Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Injury-hit Aussies Begin Campaign As Heavy Favourites

  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Must-Win Test For Afghans Against Group Leaders Proteas

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  2. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  3. After Centre Halts RDG For Himachal, Sukhu And His Cabinet Prepare To Meet PM Modi

  4. Sharad Pawar Hospitalised in Pune After Breathing Discomfort

  5. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. With Epstein Files Out In The Open, What The Global Fallout Is

  5. From Trump To Windsor: Epstein Files Highlight Global Web Of Influential Contacts

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras HC Permits Producer To Withdraw Plea Against CBFC

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. 2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 3 Events At Cortina

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  6. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  7. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC