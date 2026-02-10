Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility For Bawana Businessman’s Murder

On Tuesday, a social media post allegedly made in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder of a businessman who had been shot dead by gunmen in the Bawana industrial region here the day before.



Multiple teams have been formed to ascertain the authenticity of the post and track the assailants, while the scope of the probe has been widened to examine angles of extortion and organised crime links, police said.



The post from an account with the handle "Randeep Malik Anil Pandit" claims that the gangs of Hashim Baba, Jitender Gogi Maan, Kala Rana, and Lawrence Bishnoi carried out the murder.