Goa Nightclub Fire: Police Say Club Owners Fled To Thailand Hours After Blaze

An FIR against the Luthras and club staff lists serious safety violations, including lack of fire-fighting equipment, absence of emergency exits and missing licences required to run the establishment. Several managers and employees have already been arrested.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
North Goa nightclub fire tragedy
Police personnel keep vigil at the site after a fire broke out at a nightclub due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa. At least 23 people were killed in the incident, according to officials. Photo: PTI
The owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, left for Phuket just hours after the devastating fire that killed 25 people in the Goa nightclub, according to immigration records examined by investigators. Police have issued a Look-Out Circular and alerted the CBI’s Interpol wing to trace and bring them back.

Raids at the brothers’ Delhi residences found them missing, prompting authorities to widen the search. An FIR against the Luthras and club staff lists serious safety violations, including lack of fire-fighting equipment, absence of emergency exits and missing licences required to run the establishment. Several managers and employees have already been arrested.

The tragedy has sparked public anger and renewed scrutiny of fire-safety compliance across Goa’s nightlife industry, with officials facing pressure to ensure accountability and prevent similar disasters.

The Goa government on Monday set up a four-member magisterial inquiry committee to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the massive fire that destroyed a nightclub and claimed 25 lives.

Officials said fireworks have emerged as the likely cause of the blaze at 'Birch by Romeo Lane', a well-known party spot in Arpora village, around 25 km from Panaji.

The incident, which occurred late on Saturday night, resulted in the deaths of 20 nightclub staff members and five tourists.

Under Secretary (Home) Manthan Manoj Naik issued the order forming the inquiry committee, with North Goa District Collector Ankit Yadav appointed as chairperson.

Other members of the panel include South Goa Superintendent of Police Tikam Singh Verma, Director of Forensic Sciences Ashutosh Apte, and Rajendra Halarnkar, deputy director of Fire and Emergency Services.

