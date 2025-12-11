Goa Club Fire: Owners Flew to Thailand Within an Hour of Blaze

Probe finds Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra booked tickets to Phuket minutes after the deadly fire, as their anticipatory bail plea faces delay.

Goa night club fire tragedy
Charred remains at the nightclub where a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa district. At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. | Photo: PTI
Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the main accused and owners of the Goa nightclub where a massive blaze claimed 25 lives, booked tickets to Thailand within an hour of learning about the fire at their establishment, officials said on Wednesday. According to the investigation by the Goa police, both Luthra brothers booked their tickets for Phuket in Thailand through a travel portal at 1.17 AM of December 7.

MEA Weighs Revoking Passports of Goa Club Co-Owners - Screengrab
MEA Weighs Revoking Passports of Goa Club Co-Owners

BY PTI

At this time, police and administration were battling the blaze at the nightclub 'Birch by Romeo Lane' at Arpora in North Goa, and trying to rescue their staff.

On Wednesday, the Luthras failed to get an interim relief as a Delhi court posted their plea for an anticipatory bail for Thursday.

The two left in an IndiGo plane for Phuket in the early hours of Sunday. 

