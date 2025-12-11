MEA Weighs Revoking Passports of Goa Club Co-Owners

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra left for Phuket after the fatal nightclub fire; Goa govt seeks passport cancellation as probe widens.

Goa Arpora fire
MEA Weighs Revoking Passports of Goa Club Co-Owners Photo: Screengrab
Summary
  • MEA is examining Goa’s request to revoke the Luthra brothers’ passports under the Passports Act.

  • The duo travelled to Phuket after the Dec 6 fire; Interpol Blue Corner Notice issued.

  • Delhi court denied interim protection as five staffers are already arrested in the case.

The Ministry of External Affairs is considering revoking the passports of Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a fire on December 6, following a request from the state government.

Sources said on Wednesday that the ministry has received a communication from the Goa government with regard to Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra.

It is examining the request to revoke their passports under the Passports Act of India, in accordance with the rules, they said.

Brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who are co-owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in North Goa, left for Phuket, Thailand shortly after the fire incident. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them.

Charred remains at the nightclub where a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa district. At least 25 persons were killed and six others suffered injuries in the incident, according to officials. - | Photo: PTI
Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers Denied Immediate Relief As Court Delays Bail Plea

BY Outlook News Desk

A Delhi court on Wednesday refused to give any interim protection from arrest to the duo, while their partner was held in connection with the fire incident.

In the court, the Luthras' lawyer refuted allegations that they had fled, claiming the trip was for a business meeting, and argued that the brothers are only licensees, not the actual owners of the nightclub.

Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by Goa Police in connection with the fire that broke out at the nightclub located in Arpora, 25 km from Panaji, around midnight on December 6

