Goa Nightclub Fire: Beach Shack Owned By Luthra Brothers Demolished

Authorities on Tuesday demolished an ‘illegal’ beach shack allegedly owned by Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, after the structure was found to be in violation of multiple Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) guidelines. According to officials, the shack was operating without mandatory environmental clearances or local permits required for commercial activity along the coastline.
The demolition was executed by the local coastal enforcement department, accompanied by police personnel, to ensure the action proceeded without obstruction. Officials said the owners had been served multiple notices over recent months, warning them to halt operations and regularise documentation. However, with no compliance from the proprietors, authorities moved forward with pulling down the structure.
Preliminary findings indicated that the shack was erected in a high-sensitivity coastal zone, where construction is severely restricted due to environmental vulnerability, tidal impact, and marine biodiversity concerns. Officials noted that unauthorised structures not only degrade the coastal ecosystem but also restrict public access to the shoreline—an issue highlighted repeatedly by environmental groups and local communities.
The demolition forms part of a larger enforcement drive aimed at clearing illegal constructions across the region’s beaches. Several establishments have come under the scanner in recent weeks as authorities tighten checks on tourism-related structures that operate without adherence to CRZ norms. “This action is part of an ongoing effort to protect the coastline and ensure only legally compliant units operate in these zones,” a senior official said.
The Luthra brothers have yet to issue a public response regarding the demolition or the allegations of operating without proper permissions. Local officials indicated that further inquiries would continue, and additional penalties may be imposed depending on the findings of the coastal monitoring committee.