Workers From Nepal, Uttarakhand, Tourists From Delhi - List Of Goa Nightclub Fire Victims

All 25 victims of the Goa nightclub fire have been identified, including 20 staff members and five tourists, with families beginning to collect the bodies.
Victims were from multiple states and Nepal, highlighting the widespread migrant workforce employed at the club.
Preliminary findings point to electrical firecrackers and limited exits as key factors, intensifying scrutiny on safety compliance in Goa’s nightlife establishments.
Goa authorities have identified all 25 people who lost their lives in the devastating fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora. The victims include 20 staff members working at the establishment and five tourists who were visiting Goa.
Among the tourists, four were from Delhi — including three members of the same family — while one visitor was from Karnataka. The remaining 20 victims were employees hailing from multiple states across India as well as Nepal. These include five workers from Uttarakhand, four from Nepal, three each from Jharkhand and Assam, two from Maharashtra, two from Uttar Pradesh, and one from West Bengal.
Officials said the process of handing over bodies to families has begun, with several relatives arriving in Goa to complete formalities. Many victims reportedly suffocated after being trapped inside the basement and lower levels of the club, where the fire spread rapidly.
Preliminary findings suggest the blaze may have been triggered by electrical firecrackers used during a performance, which caused flames to engulf areas filled with wooden furniture and limited exits. The tragedy has intensified scrutiny on fire safety compliance across Goa’s nightlife establishments, prompting calls for stricter oversight and immediate corrective measures.
Goa Club Fire: Several Arrested, Probe On
The police have arrested four staffers, while state authorities suspended government officials and ordered a rapid inquiry.
According to Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, initial findings indicate the club failed to meet basic fire-safety norms. He said the limited number of exits contributed to the high casualty rate, as many victims were trapped on the ground floor and in the kitchen while trying to escape.