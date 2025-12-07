Delhi, Jharkhand Tighten Safety Checks After Deadly Goa Nightclub Blaze

Delhi Police intensify patrolling across party hubs and mandate urgent compliance checks at clubs, bars, restaurants and event venues.
Jharkhand government orders a 7-day safety audit of all hotels, restaurants, bars and hospitals, warning of strict action for negligence.
Goa nightclub fire that killed 25 triggers nationwide scrutiny of fire-preparedness, prompting calls for clear exits, crowd control and regular technical inspections.
In the wake of the devastating nightclub fire in Goa that claimed 25 lives on Saturday, authorities in Delhi and Jharkhand have moved swiftly to tighten safety oversight across nightlife and hospitality establishments, ahead of the busy Christmas and New Year season.
With festive footfall expected to surge in the national capital, the Delhi Police on Sunday announced intensified patrolling across major party zones and directed clubs, bars, restaurants and event venues to urgently review their fire-safety preparedness.
Officials said establishments must ensure that fire extinguishers are functional, exits remain unobstructed and electrical loads are monitored. Extra caution is needed on crowded nights, they added.
Joy Singh, founder of Raasta and Yeti clubs in Delhi, said adherence to safety norms is already a priority for responsible operators.
“All our outlets are fully compliant, and we follow every norm issued by the authorities. It is a heartbreaking incident. Every human life is important,” he said.
He stressed that newcomers in the nightlife business must take regulations seriously.
“It’s an ever-evolving space, and nothing matters more than the people who come to our clubs. We must follow all norms so they have a good and safe evening.”
Manpreet Singh, treasurer of the National Restaurant Association of India, echoed the need for rigorous compliance, especially in high-density venues where evacuation can become difficult.
Crowd density, unobstructed exits and regular monitoring are non-negotiable, he said, adding that clubs—where patrons often stand—are particularly vulnerable during emergencies.
Regular club-goers in Delhi also expressed anxiety following the Goa tragedy.
“Clubs are where we unwind. Incidents like this make it scary. Fire safety has to be paramount,” said Priyankaa, a resident of Lutyens’ Delhi.
The Delhi Police said checks involving district authorities and fire officials will be intensified during the festive period, with additional PCR vans, motorcycle riders and foot patrol teams already deployed near popular nightlife hubs.
Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government on Sunday ordered an immediate safety audit of all bars, restaurants, hotels and hospitals across the state. District authorities have been asked to submit compliance reports within seven days.
Health and Disaster Management Minister Irfan Ansari said the state would not tolerate any negligence, especially after the Goa tragedy.
“This government, under the leadership of CM Hemant Soren, will not tolerate any negligence. If an incident like Goa happens in Jharkhand, officials will be held accountable,” he said.
Ansari directed all establishments to maintain strict kitchen hygiene, ensure regular technical checks of gas pipelines, stoves and chimneys, and keep fire-safety equipment and emergency exits fully operational.
He also expressed condolences for the three Jharkhand residents who died in the Goa blaze and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant ₹1 crore compensation to each bereaved family. The Goa government, he said, must guarantee tourist safety. Ansari added that he would coordinate with the chief minister to ensure support for Jharkhand families affected by the tragedy.
The Goa nightclub fire has triggered a wave of scrutiny across states as authorities race to prevent lapses in high-footfall venues during the holiday season. Both Delhi and Jharkhand are now pushing for stricter inspections, enforcement of fire-safety rules, and greater accountability to avert similar disaster