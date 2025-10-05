At Least 51 Dead As Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides And Floods Across Nepal

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) reported that Deumai and Maijogmai municipalities recorded eight deaths each, while Ilam and Sandakpur municipalities reported six each. (representative image) | Photo: PTI

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) reported that Deumai and Maijogmai municipalities recorded eight deaths each, while Ilam and Sandakpur municipalities reported six each. (representative image) | Photo: PTI