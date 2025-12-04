Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead
The floods in Indonesia’s Sumatra island has displaced over three million people with 2,600 injured and 504 are missing. Tropical cyclones and heavy monsoon rains this week have devastated many parts of the Asian continent including Indonesia, Sri Lanka and southern Thailand. More than 1,300 people have died across the region, and infrastructure and towns have been destroyed.
