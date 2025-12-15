Flash Floods Kill 21 In Morocco’s Coastal Town Of Safi After Heavy Rain

Sudden downpours inundate Safi’s historic old city, flooding dozens of homes and leaving scores injured

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Morocco flash floods Moroccan coastal town flood Flood in Moroccan Moroccan flood death toll
The floods also damaged roads, cutting off traffic along several routes to and from the city on the Atlantic coast. Photo: X/@dbsmorocco
At least 21 people have died and 32 others injured after sudden heavy rain triggered flash floods in the Moroccan coastal town of Safi on Sunday, authorities confirmed.

Images circulating on social media showed torrents of muddy water sweeping cars and rubbish bins through the streets of the historic port city, located around 300 kilometres (186 miles) south of the capital, Rabat, AFP reported.

Authorities said the floods affected at least 70 homes and businesses in Safi’s old city. Most of the injured have since been discharged from hospital, while teams continue to search for other possible casualties.

Uttarakhand Weather Update: Cloudbursts and Flash Floods Trigger Red Alerts

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

"It's a black day," resident Hamza Chdouani told AFP. Another resident, Marouane Tamer, questioned why government trucks had not yet been deployed to pump out the water.

The floods also damaged roads, cutting off traffic along several routes to and from the city on the Atlantic coast. By evening, water levels had receded, leaving residents to sift through mud-covered streets in an attempt to salvage their belongings, AFP reported.

Morocco has been grappling with severe drought for the seventh consecutive year. The General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) said 2024 was the country’s hottest year on record, with an average rainfall deficit of -24.7%. Severe weather and flooding are not uncommon, but climate change has intensified storms, as warmer seas and a hotter atmosphere increase moisture levels.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami interacting with locals after the disaster - File photo
Uttarakhand CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid, Treatment Support For Disaster-Hit Families

BY Outlook News Desk

The weather service has warned of more heavy rain across the country on Tuesday, raising concerns about further flooding.

(With inputs from AFP)

Published At:
