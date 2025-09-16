Uttarakhand Weather Update: Cloudbursts and Flash Floods Trigger Red Alerts

Severe weather hits Uttarakhand as cloudbursts and flash floods flood temples, collapse bridges, and trigger evacuations. IMD issues red alerts with continued rain and thunderstorms forecast for the next 7 days.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Uttarakhand Weather Update
Uttarakhand Weather Update: Cloudbursts and Flash Floods Trigger Red Alerts
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A cloudburst in Dehradun’s Sahastradhara area flooded Tapkeshwar temple and swept away five people.

  • Flash floods from swollen Tamsa and Chandrabhaga rivers collapsed Maldevta and Premnagar bridges.

  • IMD issued red alerts for Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal; heavy rain warnings for six other districts.

  • NDRF/SDRF rescue teams evacuated residents, closed schools, and cleared submerged roads.

  • 7-day forecast calls for continued rain and thunderstorms with 15–25 mm daily rainfall.

Heavy Cloudburst in Dehradun

A severe Uttarakhand cloudburst struck the Dehradun district’s Sahastradhara area, causing the Tamsa river to overflow and flood the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple. Torrential Uttarakhand rains swept away five people near Karligad, with two still missing as rescue teams respond to the Dehradun cloud burst.

Summary
Summary of this article

Flash Floods and Infrastructure Collapse

Overnight downpours triggered Uttarakhand flash floods when the swollen Tamsa and Chandrabhaga rivers breached banks. The Maldevta bridge on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road collapsed under heavy flow, and the Premnagar bridge on the Dehradun-Paonta highway washed away, prompting advisories to avoid these routes amid severe flooding.

null - PTI
What Causes Floods? Exploring Prevention, Preparedness, and Response

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

IMD Red Alerts and District Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert across the state, highlighting heavy rainfall in Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal districts. Alerts remain active for Chamoli, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, and Nainital, with an orange alert for Haridwar and Pithoragarh as the Uttarakhand weather alert status escalates.

Rescue Operations and Precautions

NDRF and SDRF teams continue rescue operations, evacuating residents from flood-prone areas and closing schools for Classes 1–12. In Dehradun, floodwaters in the IT Park and Tapovan areas forced multiple evacuations. District Magistrate Savin Bansal reported that safe shelters have been arranged for displaced families.

null - PTI
Why Cloudbursts Occur and Why They Are More Common in Mountain Regions

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Related Content
Related Content

Uttarakhand 7-Day Forecast and Safety Advice

The Uttarakhand weather forecast predicts moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms through September 18, with daily rainfall of 15–25 mm and temperatures between 20°C and–30°C. Residents are urged to monitor IMD alerts, avoid travel on landslide-prone roads, and stay indoors during peak storm hours to remain safe during this active monsoon phase.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Super 4s Qualification Scenario – Explainer

  2. India Qualify For Asia Cup Super Fours: Suryakumar Yadav's Men Advance After Oman Loss To UAE

  3. Women's Premier League 2026 To Begin Earlier Than Usual - Check Likely Starting Month

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Pacer Ruled Out Of Tournament After Shoulder Trouble

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: A Rivalry In Decline, A Victory Laden With Symbolism - What To Read?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Will Set Aside Entire SIR If Methodology Illegal: SC Warns ECI

  2. Half Victory? What Did The Supreme Court Say About the Waqf Act 2025

  3. Kuki Leaders' Homes Attacked in Manipur Amid Rising Tensions

  4. Arbitrary Exercise Of Power Not Allowed: SC Stays Key Waqf Act Provisions Which Sparked Nationwide Protests

  5. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  2. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  3. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  4. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  5. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

World News

  1. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  2. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  3. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  4. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  5. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

Latest Stories

  1. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

  2. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

  3. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  6. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  7. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  8. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP