Uttarakhand Weather Update: Cloudbursts and Flash Floods Trigger Red Alerts

Uttarakhand 7-Day Forecast and Safety Advice

The Uttarakhand weather forecast predicts moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms through September 18, with daily rainfall of 15–25 mm and temperatures between 20°C and–30°C. Residents are urged to monitor IMD alerts, avoid travel on landslide-prone roads, and stay indoors during peak storm hours to remain safe during this active monsoon phase.