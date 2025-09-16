Uttarakhand Weather Update: Cloudbursts and Flash Floods Trigger Red Alerts

A cloudburst in Dehradun’s Sahastradhara area flooded Tapkeshwar temple and swept away five people.
Flash floods from swollen Tamsa and Chandrabhaga rivers collapsed Maldevta and Premnagar bridges.
IMD issued red alerts for Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal; heavy rain warnings for six other districts.
NDRF/SDRF rescue teams evacuated residents, closed schools, and cleared submerged roads.
7-day forecast calls for continued rain and thunderstorms with 15–25 mm daily rainfall.
Heavy Cloudburst in Dehradun
A severe Uttarakhand cloudburst struck the Dehradun district’s Sahastradhara area, causing the Tamsa river to overflow and flood the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple. Torrential Uttarakhand rains swept away five people near Karligad, with two still missing as rescue teams respond to the Dehradun cloud burst.
Flash Floods and Infrastructure Collapse
Overnight downpours triggered Uttarakhand flash floods when the swollen Tamsa and Chandrabhaga rivers breached banks. The Maldevta bridge on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road collapsed under heavy flow, and the Premnagar bridge on the Dehradun-Paonta highway washed away, prompting advisories to avoid these routes amid severe flooding.
IMD Red Alerts and District Warnings
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert across the state, highlighting heavy rainfall in Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal districts. Alerts remain active for Chamoli, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, and Nainital, with an orange alert for Haridwar and Pithoragarh as the Uttarakhand weather alert status escalates.
Rescue Operations and Precautions
NDRF and SDRF teams continue rescue operations, evacuating residents from flood-prone areas and closing schools for Classes 1–12. In Dehradun, floodwaters in the IT Park and Tapovan areas forced multiple evacuations. District Magistrate Savin Bansal reported that safe shelters have been arranged for displaced families.
Uttarakhand 7-Day Forecast and Safety Advice
The Uttarakhand weather forecast predicts moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms through September 18, with daily rainfall of 15–25 mm and temperatures between 20°C and–30°C. Residents are urged to monitor IMD alerts, avoid travel on landslide-prone roads, and stay indoors during peak storm hours to remain safe during this active monsoon phase.