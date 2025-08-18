Why Cloudbursts Occur and Why They Are More Common in Mountain Regions

Understanding Cloudbursts: Definitions and Characteristics

So, what is a cloudburst? A cloudburst is defined meteorologically as an exceptionally heavy precipitation event, delivering more than 100 millimeters (mm) of rain within one hour over a localized region. Unlike common rainfall, cloudbursts in mountains are highly concentrated both in time and space, often spanning only a few square kilometers but releasing enormous volumes of water in minutes. This rapid release overwhelms natural drainage, leading to swift water accumulation, flash floods, and mudflows. The term cloudburst stems from the notion that the cloud’s moisture-laden content “bursts” suddenly, releasing all its condensed water in a violent downpour.

Some key characteristics of cloudbursts are: