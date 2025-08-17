Kishtwar Cloudburst: 82 People Missing, J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo Reviews Relief Efforts

1: The August 14 cloudburst left over 100 injured and claimed at least 60 lives.
2: J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo assured that relief efforts will continue, with comprehensive government support for those affected.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Saturday visited Chisoti village in Kishtwar district, where flash floods triggered by a cloudburst left 60 people dead and over 100 injured. Officials said Dulloo took stock of the ongoing rescue and relief operations.
The cloudburst struck Chisoti — the last motorable point on the route to the Machail Mata temple — around 12:25 PM on August 14. So far, 82 people, including 81 pilgrims and one CISF personnel, remain missing.
During his visit, Dulloo issued instructions for immediate relief measures, rehabilitation of affected families, and the early restoration of essential services. He assured residents that the government would provide comprehensive support.
Accompanied by divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar, IGP Bhim Sen Tuti, and other senior officials, the chief secretary met families affected by the disaster and reviewed the damage with local authorities and rescue teams.
He also held discussions with personnel from the NDRF, SDRF, police, and security forces on the measures already taken. Calling for close coordination among departments, Dulloo directed divisional and district administrations to monitor progress closely and report to him daily.
Reiterating the government’s commitment, he said every possible effort would be made to support relief and rescue operations in the area.
By August 16, 46 bodies had been identified and been handed over to the kin after completing the legal formalities.
At least 16 residential houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-meter-long bridge, and over a dozen vehicles were also damaged in the flash floods.
(With PTI inputs)