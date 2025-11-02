Dog’s Day in Top Court: Chief Secretaries Of States, UTs To Appear Before SC On November 3

On August 22, the Supreme Court directed all states and UTs to report steps taken to comply with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules on stray dogs.
On October 27, the Court noted non-compliance and ordered chief secretaries of all states and UTs to appear before it.
The matter is scheduled for hearing on November 3, with states expected to explain the delay in filing compliance affidavits.
