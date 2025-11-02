Dog’s Day in Top Court: Chief Secretaries Of States, UTs To Appear Before SC On November 3

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on November 3 the case concerning stray dogs in which it had directed the chief secretaries of all the states and Union Territories, except West Bengal and Telangana

  • On August 22, the Supreme Court directed all states and UTs to report steps taken to comply with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules on stray dogs.

  • On October 27, the Court noted non-compliance and ordered chief secretaries of all states and UTs to appear before it.

  • The matter is scheduled for hearing on November 3, with states expected to explain the delay in filing compliance affidavits.

On October 27, Supreme Court of India had ordered that all states’ and union territories’ chief secretaries be present before the bench to explain why they hadn’t confirmed their compliance with the the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules on stray dogs as ordered by the top court on August 22.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on November 3 the case concerning stray dogs in which it had directed the chief secretaries of all the states and Union Territories, except West Bengal and Telangana, to remain present before it.

While hearing the matter on October 27, the top court had directed the chief secretaries to remain present before it on November 3 to explain why compliance affidavits were not filed despite the court's August 22 order.

The apex court on August 22 asked the states and UTs about the steps being taken for compliance of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

