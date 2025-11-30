Rajasthan Minister Defends Celebrations Marking Babri Demolition Anniversary, Cancels Dec 6 Exams

A Rajasthan minister has supported schools celebrating December 6 as Shaurya Diwas, marking the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary, and withdrew examinations scheduled for that day. Opposition parties criticised the move as politically motivated and inappropriate for educational spaces, sparking a state-wide controversy.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Babri masjid
The decision has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, who argue that schools should not become platforms for events that could inflame communal tensions. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan minister endorses schools observing December 6 as Shaurya Diwas and cancels exams slated for that day.

  • Opposition leaders condemn the decision, calling it divisive and unsuitable for educational institutions.

  • The issue has triggered political and public debate across the state over state involvement in commemorating the demolition.

A political controversy has erupted in Rajasthan after a state minister defended schools celebrating December 6 — the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition — as Shaurya Diwas and announced the withdrawal of examinations scheduled for that day.

The decision has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, who argue that schools should not become platforms for events that could inflame communal tensions. The minister, however, maintained that the observance was meant to honour what he described as a “significant moment” for many citizens and insisted that the decision to cancel exams was taken to allow students and teachers to participate freely in the events.

Teachers and school administrators were informed that activities marking Shaurya Diwas could be organised, prompting concerns from some quarters about the nature of such programmes and their impact on the educational environment. Critics said the observance of the Babri demolition anniversary in schools risks sending a polarising message to students and could disturb communal harmony.

Opposition leaders accused the government of attempting to use the education system to advance its ideological agenda. They argued that the administration should instead focus on academic priorities and ensuring an inclusive learning atmosphere.

Despite the criticism, the minister reiterated that there was no compulsion for schools to conduct celebrations and that no rule was violated. He added that examinations were withdrawn simply to avoid logistical issues and ensure that students would not be inconvenienced.

Related Content
Related Content

The matter continues to fuel a heated debate in Rajasthan’s political circles, with calls for the government to clearly define the role of schools in observances linked to sensitive historical events.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Open IND Innings Against SA In Ranchi

  2. IND Vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Break Sachin Tendulkar And Rahul Dravid’s Record – Check Details

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Final Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: PAK Thump SL By 6 Wickets To Clinch Trophy

  4. Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Litton Das' Stylish 57 Steers BAN To 4-Wicket Over IRE

  5. Faf Du Plessis Withdraws From IPL 2026 Auction, Chooses PSL Challenge - Read Statement

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  2. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  3. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

  4. Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi Highlights, Syed Modi International: Hina Cruises Past Tanvi To Reach Final

  5. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravida: One Hundred Years Of Solitude

  2. Chennai Weather Update: City Braces for Heavy Rain as Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast

  3. Eight Q&As, One Narrative: The Curious Timing Of The Hasina Media Blitz In India

  4. Caste, Politics, And Power: Adi Dravidas in the Dravidian Model

  5. Nationwide Letter Campaign Urges Supreme Court To Strengthen Animal Rights

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  2. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  3. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  4. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  5. Peru Declares State of Emergency as Migrants Flee Chile Ahead Of Kast Run-Off

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution