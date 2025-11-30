Rajasthan Minister Defends Celebrations Marking Babri Demolition Anniversary, Cancels Dec 6 Exams

Rajasthan minister endorses schools observing December 6 as Shaurya Diwas and cancels exams slated for that day.
Opposition leaders condemn the decision, calling it divisive and unsuitable for educational institutions.
The issue has triggered political and public debate across the state over state involvement in commemorating the demolition.
A political controversy has erupted in Rajasthan after a state minister defended schools celebrating December 6 — the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition — as Shaurya Diwas and announced the withdrawal of examinations scheduled for that day.
The decision has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, who argue that schools should not become platforms for events that could inflame communal tensions. The minister, however, maintained that the observance was meant to honour what he described as a “significant moment” for many citizens and insisted that the decision to cancel exams was taken to allow students and teachers to participate freely in the events.
Teachers and school administrators were informed that activities marking Shaurya Diwas could be organised, prompting concerns from some quarters about the nature of such programmes and their impact on the educational environment. Critics said the observance of the Babri demolition anniversary in schools risks sending a polarising message to students and could disturb communal harmony.
Opposition leaders accused the government of attempting to use the education system to advance its ideological agenda. They argued that the administration should instead focus on academic priorities and ensuring an inclusive learning atmosphere.
Despite the criticism, the minister reiterated that there was no compulsion for schools to conduct celebrations and that no rule was violated. He added that examinations were withdrawn simply to avoid logistical issues and ensure that students would not be inconvenienced.
The matter continues to fuel a heated debate in Rajasthan’s political circles, with calls for the government to clearly define the role of schools in observances linked to sensitive historical events.