Jairam Ramesh Hands Maniben Patel’s Diary To Rajnath Singh Over Babri Claim

Congress leader Ramesh gave Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Gujarati diary entries of Vallabhbhai Patel’s daughter, Maniben Patel, showing no reference to Nehru funding Babri Masjid. Singh had claimed otherwise during a Gujarat visit

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ramesh Rajnath controversy Maniben Patel diary entries Nehru Babri claim
Ramesh said there was no reference in the diary to the claim made by Singh at a public event in Gujarat’s Vadodara district last week. Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jairam Ramesh handed Rajnath Singh Gujarati diary entries of Maniben Patel refuting Babri Masjid funding claim.

  • Singh claimed Nehru wanted to build Babri Masjid using public funds, which Congress says is false.

  • BJP cited a different book to defend Singh, while Congress demanded an apology for spreading “falsehoods”.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh confronted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh outside Parliament on Thursday, handing him copies of Vallabhbhai Patel’s daughter Maniben Patel’s original Gujarati diary entries to refute Singh’s recent claim that Jawaharlal Nehru wanted to build the Babri masjid with public funds.

Ramesh reached Singh as he stepped out of his car at the Makar Dwar and told him he had brought the diary pages in Gujarati. According to PTI, Singh responded that the BJP already had the English version. While passing him the Gujarati excerpts along with a Hindi translation, Ramesh urged him to read them. PTI reported that Singh, who was walking towards the entrance, remarked that he did not know Gujarati.

Ramesh said there was no reference in the diary to the claim made by Singh at a public event in Gujarat’s Vadodara district last week. The Congress, citing the same diary entries earlier, had also demanded that the defence minister apologise for what it described as “falsehoods”. Reported PTI, Ramesh had previously argued that Singh was attempting to strengthen his standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress leader pointed to the book Samarpit Padchhayo Sardarno by C.A. R.S. Patel ‘Aaresh’, published by the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial Society in 2025, where the Gujarati entries appear on pages 212–213. Sharing screenshots on X, he said there was a marked gap between the text and what “Rajnath Singh ji and his fellow ‘distorians’ are propagating”.

Related Content
Related Content

Singh had told a gathering in Sadhli village that Nehru intended to construct the Babri masjid using public money but that Sardar Patel blocked the move. The BJP later cited a different book attributed to Maniben Patel to defend Singh’s comments. At a press conference, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the source of Singh’s statement was Inside Story of Sardar Patel, Diary of Maniben Patel. Trivedi claimed that on Page 24, the book records Nehru raising the issue of the Babri mosque, and Patel responding that the government could not fund the building of a mosque.

The Congress dismissed Singh’s version as a “WhatsApp university story” and insisted the original diary notes contradicted it. The party said the defence minister should avoid following “Prime Minister Modi’s path” on such claims.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers LIVE Score, WBBL 2025 Challenger: SYS-W Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  2. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Eyes Two Massive Records - Check Details

  3. RO-KO Stare At 2 Crore Loss As BCCI Gear Up To Take Big Call In Apex Council Meeting

  4. Smriti Mandhana Reflects On 12-Year India Career: ‘I Don’t Love Anything More Than Cricket’

  5. India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Mullanpur Weather Report, PCA New Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. What's Left Of The Left: The Thin Red Line In J&K

  3. Ladakh Proposes Roadmap For Statehood, Sixth Schedule; Centre Promises To Talk 

  4. Voter Cards Dumped Near NH-12 In Nadia, West Bengal; Police Probe Underway

  5. SC Reserves Judgment On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others In Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  3. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  4. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  5. European Nations Set To Discuss Tightening Of Migration Rules

Latest Stories

  1. Film Critics Guild Strongly Condemns Targeted Attacks And Harassment Faced By Film Critics For Dhurandhar Review

  2. UP Cracks Down on Codeine Cough Syrup Trade; Over 10 Key Suspects Identified

  3. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  4. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers LIVE Score, WBBL 2025 Challenger: SYS-W Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Daily Horoscope For December 11, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  6. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

  7. Who Is A Comrade?

  8. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms