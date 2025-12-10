Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

Federal judge allows Turkish PhD student to resume research at Tufts after visa revocation over Israel critique.
Öztürk was detained for six weeks following Trump-era visa action targeting pro-Palestinian advocates.
Visa revocation had prevented her from teaching and participating in research until now.
A federal judge has permitted a Turkish PhD student at Tufts University to return to teaching and research after her visa was revoked under the Trump administration, which had led to six weeks in detention, PTI reported.
Rümeysa Öztürk, whose research focuses on children’s relationship with social media, had her arrest among the first targeting foreign-born students and activists engaged in pro-Palestinian advocacy, according to PTI. The student had co-authored an op-ed criticising Tufts University’s response to Israel and the conflict in Gaza.
In March, immigration enforcement officers apprehended Öztürk outside her Somerville residence in an unmarked vehicle, a moment caught on video. She was held in a Louisiana immigrant detention centre before being released in May.
Since returning to Tufts, Öztürk has been unable to teach or participate in research because her record was terminated in the government’s database of foreign students studying temporarily in the US, PTI reported. The judge’s ruling now allows her to resume her academic work while legal processes surrounding her visa continue.
